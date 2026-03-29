THE BIRTH OF DISCO Clown Show to Return to Hollywood’s Broadwater

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The award-winning, critically acclaimed clown show The Birth of Disco will return to Hollywood's Broadwater Black Box May 1-2, 2026 at 8 p.m.

What happens when six female clowns dare to choose playtime over business? Part physical comedy, part ethereal fantasy, The Birth of Disco hurls audiences into a surreal playground full of absurdity, ritual, and rebellion.

Welcome to The Birth of Disco - where work is an endless dance, sleepovers open portals, and pillow fights become battles of mythic proportions.

In this fantastical comedy, our protagonists-the all-female clown ensemble Holy Holy-stage a revolt against the grinding gears of productivity. When one among them succumbs to the seductive trap of work, the rest pull her (kicking and screaming) into the anarchic realm of play. But play turns perilous. Bodies fly, allegiances shift, and slow-motion warfare erupts.

Pole-slayings, sexual awakenings, dream sequences, and a mysterious egg propel Holy Holy (and the audience) toward the ritualistic birth of disco - a shimmering symbol of joy, awe, and togetherness.

But playtime cannot last forever.

As promises are made and the portal home reopens, the ensemble returns to the grind of the "real world." All but one. Left alone in the fading glow of the disco ball, they cling silently to the magic of what was.

Presented by Sacred Fools Theater Company, The Birth of Disco is a wild, wicked, and tender invitation to remember that play is sacred - and maybe, just maybe, to stay there a little longer.

The cast includes Angelika Giatras, Alex Derderian, Emily Markoe, Tiffany Ogburn, Molly Koch, and Franny Harold.

The show is written by Angelika Giatras, Alex Derderian, Emily Markoe, Hollis Hart, Tiffany Ogburn, Molly Koch, Franny Harold and Natasha Mercado.

The production team includes Natasha Mercado (director / co-writer), Sacred Fools Theater Company (presenter), Angelika Giatras (producer), Hollis Hart & Tiffany Ogburn (set design), and Shawn Stoner (rehearsal coach).