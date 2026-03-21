Interview: Director Oz Scott of FAIRVIEW by Rogue Machine at The Matrix Theatre

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Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, FAIRVIEW written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, makes its Los Angeles Premiere at Rogue Machine, directed by Oz Scott, an American theatre, television, and film director and producer. This new staging invites L.A. audiences into an intimate, thought-provoking conversation about identity, representation, and community - daring to challenge perceptions and redefine what it means to watch and to truly see each other.

Marco Martinez, Marie-Françoise Theodore, Jasmine Ashanti, iesha m. daniels

The play begins at the Frasier household as preparations for Grandma’s birthday party are underway. Beverly is holding onto her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister can’t be bothered to help. Her husband doesn’t seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place.

But will the family rally and the party be a success? Or will universal family dynamics get in the way? I decided to speak with director Oz Scott about his vision for the production.

Director Oz Scott

Thank you for speaking with me today, Oz. I’m curious, when did you first learn about Drury’s play FAIRVIEW? Or have you seen it staged previously outside of Los Angeles?

I really hadn’t heard of it until Guillermo Cienfuegos (Artistic Director for Rogue Machine) called. So, it was new to me.

What was the process to bring you to direct it at Rogue Machine? Did they find you or did you find them?

I’ve been affiliated with Rogue Machine from its inception. I have always been a very active film and TV director. In the beginning of my career, I would take time off to go back and work at The Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference. My agent told me that the time I took off they could get me much more money than what I was getting for the month. I told them that theater is my home. I get to work with actors and writers. It energizes me. When this opportunity came up, I called my agent and a studio that I have an upcoming film with and told them I wanted to take the time out of that schedule to do this play. They all said we will adjust our schedule for you. So, I was able to create the time. I was thrilled to work for Rogue Machine and thrilled to do this play.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, Marco Martinez, iesha m. daniels, Jasmine-Ashanti

What do you see as the key theme in FAIRVIEW? And is that what drew you to direct it?

How Black people are seen thru the eyes of white spectators. And how the stereotypes that these white spectators have grown up with, color their vision.

Rogue Machine is known for intimate, provocative work. How does the theatre’s space and audience culture influence your visual and sonic choices for this production?

The theater space definitely had its effect on me. At times doing FAIRVIEW I realized how on top of the stage we are, making the audience even more important than it would be in a larger space.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, iesha m. daniels

FAIRVIEW asks a lot from your cast in terms of precision and vulnerability. Did you use any specific audition and/or rehearsal strategies with your actors to build trust and to navigate the more uncomfortable moments?

I wanted to know these characters. The white ones and the black ones as one can easily slip into caricatures. I actually rehearsed the White observers on stage with the black family in that second Act. Helped bring them all together.

Please describe the eight characters (listed by the actor playing each part), their motivations and participation in the play as well as within their family dynamic.

Jasmine Ashanti as Jasmine: She is that loud crazy fun sister-in-law. Says what she feels. No limit on what she says.

Jasmine Ashanti, Tyler Gaylord

iesha m. daniels as Keisha: She’s the heart of this play. She’s the revelation. She sees. Keisha has not been tainted by a society that wants to define her by their rules.

Tyler Gaylord as Jimbo: He’s that white guy who feels lost in a world that he feels is passing him by.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, Tyler Gaylord, Michael Guarasci, iesha m. daniels, Daisy Tichenor, Gala Nikolic, Jasmine Ashanti

Michael Guarasci as Mack: These white Observers all are looking at the world from their perspective and not from the perspective of those that are being affected.

Marco Martinez as Dayton: The classic sitcom father.

Gala Nikolic as Bets: The European who verbalizes how Americans are so consumed by race. And then goes on to expose her own stereotypical views on the subject.

Marie-Françoise Theodore as Beverly: The classic Sitcom mom. Solid. Grounded. Everyone can be crazy but she brings it back down to earth.

iesha m.daniels, Daisy Tichenor

Daisy Tichenor as Suze: Devoid of or should I say keeps emotion at arm’s length. She has learned to hide her feelings through not feeling.

Have you previously worked with these actors? If so, on which production(s)?

Marco Martinez who plays Dayton. We have worked together before on an episode of Criminal Minds. But none of the others.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, Marco Martinez

I’ve read there are radical shifts in form and perspective during the play. How would you describe those shifts?

Wow that’s a hard one. FAIRVIEW breaks a lot of theater norms. Audiences are many times protected by the 4th wall, but in this play all bets are off.

The play directly confronts race, power, and spectatorship. How does it reflect what is going on in our divided society right now?

What I love about FAIRVIEW is that it challenges us to look at ourselves. To look at how the world looks at us. It confronts those perceptions.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, iesha m. daniels

What kind of conversation do you hope audiences in Los Angeles will be having in the lobby and at home after seeing your production?

I hope they see how preconceived notions of other people limits knowledge. We need to learn how to listen - and be open.

How have your past experiences in directing theatre, film, and television helped to shape the way that you staged FAIRVIEW at Rogue Machine?

As the director I’m on the frontline dealing people who think they know black people, women, or certain groups better. But so many times their knowledge comes from the stereotypes with which they have been raised.

Michael Guarasci, Gala Nikolic, Daisy Tichenor, iesha m. daniels, Marco Martinez, Tyler Gaylord

What is it about directing live theatre that brings you to it, rather than just directing for television and film?

Live theater is live. Each performance is not exactly like the one before. Each audience brings new meaning. I learn from listening to my actors, designers, producers and audiences.

Marie-Françoise Theodore, Marco Martinez, iesha m. daniels, Jasmine Ashanti

Anything else you would like to add?

This is our life in this business. This is our life in this world. We are many times looked upon as caricatures. But we are all real people. Directing The Jeffersons or Directing Archie Bunke’rs Place, I’ve been asked to give Carroll O’Connor and Sherman Helmsley line readings on how to be funny. I laughed saying I can’t do that. They know who they are and what they are doing. They understand the truth of these characters. Our job is to listen and allow the truth that we know about ourselves to come out.

Thanks so much!

FAIRVIEW is produced by Chisom Okoye, Susan Lewis, Guillermo Cienfuegos, with Associate Producer: Shelby Eggers for Rogue Machine at 7657 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. It runs at 8pm Fridays, Saturdays, Mondays; 2pm Sundays through April 19 (no performances on April 13). Run time is approximately 100 minutes without an intermission. The play contains adult language, loud noises, and strobe lights.

Tickets are $45 (Seniors: $35 Students with ID: $25). Shows4Less on Fridays March 20 ($15+), March 27 ($20+), April 3 ($20+), April 10 ($25+). For tickets or more information, visit https://www.roguemachinetheatre.org/ or call 855-585-5185. Available tickets will be sold at the box office prior to each performance. Street parking only.

Production photos by Jeff Lorch