OCTG Theatre Awards Unveils List of Nominees; Full List

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On Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, during the OC Theatre Guild’s membership meeting, nominees for the fifth annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. This year's event continues the tradition of celebrating the vibrant and diverse achievements of the theater community.

Tickets for the 2026 OCTG Theatre Awards will go on sale March 2, 2026, at www.octheatreguild.org. A limited-time early-bird discount will be available for those who purchase tickets during the initial sales period. Nominees will receive information regarding their complimentary tickets and discounted ticket options. If nominees have not been contacted by OCTG after March 2, they are encouraged to reach out for assistance.

Awards Coordinator and Guild Vice President Kristin Campbell Coyne said, “The OCTG Theatre Awards program continues to grow in incredible ways. This year, we’ve seen 128 nominations across 22 categories, with 46 productions submitted for adjudication. The gender-neutral performance categories maintain double the nominees and multiple winners each.” Twenty-one organizations participated, with 75 voters from various theater disciplines determining the results. All votes were audited by one of our media partners, CultureOC, to ensure accuracy.

OCTG Theatre Awards 2026: Full List of Nominees

Outstanding Production of a Play

August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

The Slow Drag, Ophelia's Jump Productions

The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, The Larking House

Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

These Shining Lives, Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions and Curtis Theatre

Uncle Vanya, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Bye Bye Birdie, No Square Theatre

The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

She Loves Me, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play

Amberlin Morse (Cynthia) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Aubrey Saverino (Heidi) | What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Bryce Johnson (Chris) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Coleman Blue Summers (Brutus) | The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, The Larking House

Jason Cook (Mr. Jack Manningham) | Angel Street, Westminster Community Playhouse

Kelly Franett (Pastor Paul) | The Christians, The Wayward Artist

Michelle Krusiec (Afong Moy) | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Rose London (Violet Weston) | August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

Stacy Castiglione (Barbara Fordham) | August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

Stacy Castiglione (Tracey) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Brandon Sanchez (Barry Mann) | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Caitlin Lopez (Johnny Christmas) | The Slow Drag, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Corydon Melgoza (Melchior) | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Danielle Heaton (Cynthia Weil) | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Grace Buzzini (June Wedding) | The Slow Drag, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Isabella Feeney (Cinderella) | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Katie Perry Page (Carole King) | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Kristin Cortines (Cecily Cardew) | The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Luc Clopton (Jon) | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Scott Roberts (Algernon Moncrieff) | The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play

Albert Park (Atung) | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Bruce Goodrich (Paul) | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Darri Kristin (Jessie) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Frank Bishop (Brucie) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Genevieve Kauper (Charlotte) | These Shining Lives, Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions and Curtis Theatre

Jeff Lowe (Long John Silver) | Treasure Island, Alchemy Theatre Company

Juliet Fischer (Marie) | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Micah Munck (Biff Loman) | Death of a Salesman, American Coast Theater Company

Neil Switzer (Stan) | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Robert Foran (Legionnaire) | What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical

Andrew Hong (Arpad) | She Loves Me, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Dyan Hobday-Smith (Lady Bracknell) | The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Erica Farnsworth (Adult Woman) | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

James Michael McHale (Adult Man) | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Jaylen Baham (Otto) | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Jeff Lowe (Narrator/Mysterious Man) | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Lena Ceja (Susan) | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Mario Houle (Michael) | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Reese Chavez (Ilona) | She Loves Me, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Sammi Spiegler (Natalie) | Next to Normal, Cabrillo Playhouse

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Amanda DeMaio | August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

Katie Chidester | What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Matthew McCray | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Peter Kreder | How I Learned to Drive, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Shinshin Yuder Tsai | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

H. Adam Harris | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Jocelyn A. Brown | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Jonathan Infante and Tara Pitt | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Karen Rymar | Bye Bye Birdie, No Square Theatre

Susan K. Berkompas | The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Outstanding Choreography

Anthony Tuason | Rent, Z Playhouse

Kelsie Blackwell | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Mo Goodfellow | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Niko Montelibano | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Sabrina Harper | Bye Bye Birdie, No Square Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Gabrielle Maldonado | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Gabrielle Maldonado | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Jared Scott | The Importance of Being Earnest, American Coast Theater Company

Lex Leigh | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Robyn Manion | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

Bradley Allen Lock | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Bruce Goodrich | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Haven Hanson | Cinderella, JStage Irvine

Loralee Barlow Boyes | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Nicholas Hirata | Boeing Boeing, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design

Azra King-Abadi | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Jacqueline Malenke | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Jacqueline Malenke | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Kara Ramlow | What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Masako Tobaru | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Christopher Scott Murillo | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Fred Kinney and Mio Okada | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Ganymede Projects | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Jon Gaw | August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

Michael Serna | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Sound Design

Darryl B. Hovis | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Hunter Moody | Tick, Tick...BOOM!, Chance Theater

Jesse Mandapat | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Kris Kataoka | What the Constitution Means to Me, Chance Theater

Lia Weed | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Outstanding Projection Design

Francis Gacad | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

James Tran | Bye Bye Birdie, No Square Theatre

Jonathan Infante | These Shining Lives, Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions and Curtis Theatre

Mark Tillman | How I Learned to Drive, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Matthew McCray | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Outstanding Prop Design

Amanda DeMaio | August: Osage County, STAGEStheatre and Curtis Theatre

Amanda Hallman and Colin Lawrence | These Shining Lives, Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions and Curtis Theatre

Bebe Herrera | The Chinese Lady, Chance Theater

Kerri Hellmuth | Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curtis Theatre and Southgate Productions

Michael Cohen | Sweat, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Fight Direction

David Rodriguez | Macbeth, The Larking House and Curtis Theatre

Martin Noyes | Spring Awakening, Chance Theater

Matthew M. Hayashi | Sentences, The Larking House

Outstanding Wig/Hair Design

Cynthia Wilson | Cinderella, JStage Irvine

Haven Hanson | The Sound of Music, JStage Irvine

Jeff Weeks | Little Women: The Musical, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Jeff Weeks | She Loves Me, Yorba Linda Spotlight Players

Sean Arnold | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Outstanding Makeup Design

Genevieve Kauper | The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, The Larking House

Genevieve Kauper | Sentences, The Larking House

Haven Hanson | The Sound of Music, JStage Irvine

Jiana-Marie Perez | Cinderella, JStage Irvine

Sean Arnold | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company

Notable Outstanding Achievement

Adam Szymkowicz (playwright) | Such Small Hands, Chance Theater

Josh Causley (composer) | The Tragedy of Julius Caesar, The Larking House

Matthew M. Hayashi (playwright) | Sentences, The Larking House

Roxanna Ward (composer) | Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, No Square Theatre

Sean Arnold (puppet designer) | Into the Woods, Alchemy Theatre Company