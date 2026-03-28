PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED

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Check out production photos from Dietrich Smith’s acclaimed adaptation of Franz Kafka’s first novel, Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, which returns to the Atwater Village Theatre stage this weekend in a co-production between Open Fist and Circle X Theatre Companies.

Smith is once again at the helm of Kafka’s surreal, darkly comic coming-of-age odyssey. Oqalile Tshetshe steps into the role of 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who finds himself banished from Germany in disgrace following a family scandal. Arriving in New York City on a steamer, he experiences a series of increasingly strange and bewildering misadventures that turn his world upside down.

Returning cast members include Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens and Jeremy D. Thompson, who recreate the roles they originated in the fall production. Newly joining the ensemble are Emma Bruno, Maria Mastroyannis, Elliott Moore, Julien Thompson and Pat Towne.

Check out the photos here!

Photo credit: Thomas Alleman



Oqalile Tshetshe

Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis, Matthew Goodrich and the Company

Oqalile Tshetshe and Jeremy D. Thompson

Pat Towne, Oqalile Tshetshe, Jack Sharpe and Julien Thompson

Emma Bruno, Oqalile Tshetshe and Grace Soens

Tambrie Allsup and Oqalile Tshetshe

Jade Santana and the Company

Elliott Moore and Oqalile Tshetshe

Matthew Goodrich, Oqalile Tshetshe and Elliott Moore

Oqalile Tshetshe, Elliott Moore and Matthew Goodrich

Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis and Oqalile Tshetshe

Jade Santana and Oqalile Tshetshe

Oqalile Tshetshe and Julien Thompson

Jeremy D. Thompson, Pat Towne and Oqalile Tshetshe

Oqalile Tshetshe, Maria Mastroyannis, Pat Towne and Jeremy D. Thompson

Matthew Goodrich, Julien Thompson, Jack Sharpe and Oqalile Tshetshe

Matthew Goodrich and Oqalile Tshetshe

Oqalile Tshetshe

Tambrie Allsup and Grace Soens

Oqalile Tshetshe

Oqalile Tshetshe and Emma Bruno