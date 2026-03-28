PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED
The production returns to the Atwater Village Theatre stage this weekend.
Check out production photos from Dietrich Smith’s acclaimed adaptation of Franz Kafka’s first novel, Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, which returns to the Atwater Village Theatre stage this weekend in a co-production between Open Fist and Circle X Theatre Companies.
Smith is once again at the helm of Kafka’s surreal, darkly comic coming-of-age odyssey. Oqalile Tshetshe steps into the role of 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who finds himself banished from Germany in disgrace following a family scandal. Arriving in New York City on a steamer, he experiences a series of increasingly strange and bewildering misadventures that turn his world upside down.
Returning cast members include Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens and Jeremy D. Thompson, who recreate the roles they originated in the fall production. Newly joining the ensemble are Emma Bruno, Maria Mastroyannis, Elliott Moore, Julien Thompson and Pat Towne.
Check out the photos here!
Photo credit: Thomas Alleman
Oqalile Tshetshe
Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis, Matthew Goodrich and the Company
Oqalile Tshetshe and Jeremy D. Thompson
Pat Towne, Oqalile Tshetshe, Jack Sharpe and Julien Thompson
Emma Bruno, Oqalile Tshetshe and Grace Soens
Tambrie Allsup and Oqalile Tshetshe
Jade Santana and the Company
Elliott Moore and Oqalile Tshetshe
Matthew Goodrich, Oqalile Tshetshe and Elliott Moore
Oqalile Tshetshe, Elliott Moore and Matthew Goodrich
Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis and Oqalile Tshetshe
Jade Santana and Oqalile Tshetshe
Oqalile Tshetshe and Julien Thompson
Jeremy D. Thompson, Pat Towne and Oqalile Tshetshe
Oqalile Tshetshe, Maria Mastroyannis, Pat Towne and Jeremy D. Thompson
Matthew Goodrich, Julien Thompson, Jack Sharpe and Oqalile Tshetshe
Matthew Goodrich and Oqalile Tshetshe
Oqalile Tshetshe
Tambrie Allsup and Grace Soens
Oqalile Tshetshe
Oqalile Tshetshe and Emma Bruno
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