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PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED

The production returns to the Atwater Village Theatre stage this weekend.

By: Mar. 28, 2026

Check out production photos from Dietrich Smith’s acclaimed adaptation of Franz Kafka’s first novel, Amerika or, The Man Who Disappeared, which returns to the Atwater Village Theatre stage this weekend in a co-production between Open Fist and Circle X Theatre Companies.

Smith is once again at the helm of Kafka’s surreal, darkly comic coming-of-age odyssey. Oqalile Tshetshe steps into the role of 17-year-old Karl Rossmann, who finds himself banished from Germany in disgrace following a family scandal. Arriving in New York City on a steamer, he experiences a series of increasingly strange and bewildering misadventures that turn his world upside down.

Returning cast members include Tambrie Allsup, Matthew Goodrich, Jade Santana, Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens and Jeremy D. Thompson, who recreate the roles they originated in the fall production. Newly joining the ensemble are Emma Bruno, Maria Mastroyannis, Elliott Moore, Julien Thompson and Pat Towne.

Check out the photos here!

Photo credit: Thomas Alleman

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis, Matthew Goodrich and the Company

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe and Jeremy D. Thompson

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Pat Towne, Oqalile Tshetshe, Jack Sharpe and Julien Thompson

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Emma Bruno, Oqalile Tshetshe and Grace Soens

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Tambrie Allsup and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Jade Santana and the Company

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Elliott Moore and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Matthew Goodrich, Oqalile Tshetshe and Elliott Moore

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe, Elliott Moore and Matthew Goodrich

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Jade Santana, Maria Mastroyannis and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Jade Santana and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe and Julien Thompson

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Jeremy D. Thompson, Pat Towne and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe, Maria Mastroyannis, Pat Towne and Jeremy D. Thompson

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Matthew Goodrich, Julien Thompson, Jack Sharpe and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Matthew Goodrich and Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Tambrie Allsup and Grace Soens

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe

PHOTOS: Open Fist/Circle X's Co-production of Kafka’s AMERIKA OR, THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED Image
Oqalile Tshetshe and Emma Bruno




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