Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber and CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Talk Revival on CBS Sunday Morning





The cast of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, along with Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, discuss the re-imagined version of Webber's iconic show opening on Broadway next week with CBS Sunday Morning.

Inspired by ballroom and drag culture, and devoid of the anthropomorphic felines synonymous with the original show, CATS: The Jellicle Ball is now running at the Broadhurst Theatre.

"What I evoke, hat we evoke, in this revitalization- this restoration of Cats is that we allow the audience to share their emotions," said Junior LaBeija.

The interview also gave Webber the chance to share his opinion on the recent Cats movie. Rather than answering what specifically he didn't like about the film, he said, "Well, is this a very very long uh interview we're doing? Because it could be a very very long list."

Watch the full CBS Sunday Morning segment here!