Exclusive: See New Highlights from BEACHES on Broadway, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

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BEACHES: A NEW MUSICAL begins previews this week at Broadway's Majestic Theatre for a limited engagement through September 6. Get your first peek at the production in new video featuring highlights from the show and its stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.

Based on the novel by Iris Rainer Dart, which was later adapted into a feature film, the musical follows the lifelong friendship between Cee Cee and Bertie, who meet as children and remain connected through changing personal and professional circumstances.

The production features a book by Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas, with music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.