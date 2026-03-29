Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL

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Check out production photos from the world premiere of Somebody to Love: A New Musical from Rubicon Theatre Company, that will play the Karyn Jackson Theater in Ventura, California.

The production will run through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The show is written by Robert Sternin and Prudence Fraser (“The Nanny,” Off-Broadway’s Under My Skin). It features a catalogue of ‘70s rock hits from bands and artists like:

Sly and the Family Stone, America, Billy Joel, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, Kiss, Blondie, Grand Funk, Jefferson Airplane, Jethro Tull, Little River Band, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, the Doobie Brothers & Orleans.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Lore Photography