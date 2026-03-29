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Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL

The production runs through April 19.

By: Mar. 29, 2026

Check out production photos from the world premiere of Somebody to Love: A New Musical from Rubicon Theatre Company, that will play the Karyn Jackson Theater in Ventura, California.

The production will run through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The show is written by Robert Sternin and Prudence Fraser (“The Nanny,” Off-Broadway’s Under My Skin). It features a catalogue of ‘70s rock hits from bands and artists like:
Sly and the Family Stone, America, Billy Joel, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, Kiss, Blondie, Grand Funk, Jefferson Airplane, Jethro Tull, Little River Band, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, the Doobie Brothers & Orleans.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Lore Photography

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Desmond Newson, Molly Kirschenbaum, Presley Nicholson, Rustin Cole Sailors, Mea Wilkerson, Jesse Graham and Kayla Christine Quiroz

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Molly Kirschenbaum, Sophia Alawai, Gizen Jiménez, Desmond Newson and Mea Wilkerson

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Rustin Cole Sailors, Donovan Mendelovitz and Sophia Alawai

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Donovan Mendelovitz and Gizel Jiménez

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Rustin Cole Sailors, Sophia Alawai, Donovan Mendelovitz and Gizel Jiménez

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Jesse Graham, Donovan Mendelovitz, Desmond Newson, Kayla Christine Quiroz and Molly Kirschenbaum

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Sophia Alawai and Rustin Cole Sailors

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Alexis Semevolos-Velaquez, Donovan Mendelovitz, Molly Kirschenbaum, Mea Wilkerson, Rustin Cole Sailors, Presley Nicholson, John Gregorio and Jesse Graham

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Alexis Semevolos-Velaquez and Gizel Jiménez

Photos: Rubicon Theatre Company's SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Image
Alexis Semevolos-Velaquez, Gizel Jiménez, Molly Kirschenbaum, Sophia Alawai and Donovan Mendelovitz




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