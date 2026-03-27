GOING TO EXTREMES: A JOHN WATERS 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Set For The Luckman Fine Arts Complex

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GOING TO EXTREMES: A John Waters 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be presented on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m. at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA.

The event will feature filmmaker and artist John Waters reflecting on his career, including stories from his films, his work in the art world, and his creative influences. The program will explore themes of provocation, humor, and artistic expression across his body of work.

Event Details

GOING TO EXTREMES: A John Waters 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m.

The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA

5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Parking is available in Structure Lot C and Structure E. Snacks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at: https://theluckman.org/events/john-waters-2026/