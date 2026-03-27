GOING TO EXTREMES: A JOHN WATERS 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Set For The Luckman Fine Arts Complex
The event will feature filmmaker and artist John Waters reflecting on his career, including stories from his films, his work in the art world, and his creative influences
GOING TO EXTREMES: A John Waters 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be presented on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m. at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA.
The event will feature filmmaker and artist John Waters reflecting on his career, including stories from his films, his work in the art world, and his creative influences. The program will explore themes of provocation, humor, and artistic expression across his body of work.
Event Details
GOING TO EXTREMES: A John Waters 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Tuesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m.
The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA
5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Parking is available in Structure Lot C and Structure E. Snacks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available at: https://theluckman.org/events/john-waters-2026/
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