THE BETHLEHEM PROJECT Comes to the Lincoln Stegman Theatre

The world premiere run of the brand-new musical comedy "The Bethlehem Project" starts December 5th at 8pm at the Lincoln Stegman Theatre at 6020 Radford Avenue in North Hollywood, with shows December 6th at 8pm and December 7th at 2pm.

"The Bethlehem Project" is the story of Mary and Joseph's trip to Bethlehem for the census and the birth of Jesus as told in a series of original songs, comedy monologues, dialogues and short scenes that give a fun and entertaining new take on the Christmas story. The book is by 7-time Emmy award winning writer/producer Jeff Zimmer ("Not Necessarily the News", "Talk Soup", "The Mickey Mouse Club" and "America's Funniest Home Videos") , the music is by singer-songwriter Mike Renneker (heard on "The Dr. Demento Show"). "TBP" is a prequel to Zimmer's show "The Golgotha Project" which told the story of Christ's death and resurrection and was published last summer by Elderidge Publishing.

The cast includes Samwise Aaron, Anna Booher, Terry Bratcher, Catherine Brown, Tai Hong, Vsv Krawczeniuk, Casey Krubiner, Marilyn Lazik, Jacob Plattner, Tom Reilly, Mike Renneker, Liz Rickertsen, Callie Sorce, Gregg Stickeler, Kappa V and Jeff Zimmer.

The show will be performed at the Lincoln Stegman Theatre at 6020 Radford in North Hollywood.

Parking is free and tickets are $15 and can be reserved by calling 818-509-0882 or purchased online.