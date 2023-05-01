Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF OUR NAME IS BARBRA Will Celebrate Streisand and Benefit Project Angel Food

The performance is on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

May. 01, 2023  

Cabarabia Productions, Clifford Bell, Producer and Director will present a fundraiser benefiting Project Angel Food entitled, The 25th Anniversary of Our Name Is Barbra, A Musical Celebration of Barbra Streisand's Birthday on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Boulevard (at McCadden Avenue), Hollywood, CA 90028. Tickets may be purchased by calling Catalina Jazz Club at 323-466-2210, or online at www.catalinajazzclub.com or www.ticketweb.com

The cabaret show of Broadway tunes and popular songs will star performers: David Burnham (Broadway: "Wicked," "The Light In The Piazza"); Jason Graae (Broadway and National Tours: "Falsettos," "Ragtime," "Wicked"); Carolyn Hennesy (Daytime Emmy Award-winner, "General Hospital"); Rena Strober (Broadway: "Les Misérables," "Fiddler On The Roof");
Natalie Wachen (Broadway: "Merrily We Roll Along"); CHARLO CROSSLEY ("Studio One Forever," "Hairspray," "Sister Act," "Formerly Of The Harlettes"); BETH LAPIDES & Mitchell Kaplan ("Uncabaret"); with a Special Appearance by STEVE PIETERS (Reverend Dr. Steve Pieters is perhaps best known as the gay pastor with AIDS whom Tammy Faye Bakker interviewed in 1985. Her conversation with Dr. Pieters was recreated for the 2021 film, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, starring Academy Award-winner, Jessica Chastain, as well as in the new Elton John/Jake Shears musical, TAMMY FAYE. He is also prominently featured in the documentary, COMMITMENT TO LIFE, about the history of HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles.)

Featured Performers will include: Julie Garnyé ("Come From Away," "CATS"); Dana Meller ("Les Misérables," "The Full Monty"); Mark Arthur Miller ("Soul Searching"); Katrina Aguilar (A young woman with Autism; "Part Of Your World: How The Music of Disney Films Brought Me Out Of My Isolation"); Lois Bourgon ("You Are My Lucky Star: My Years Working With Debbie Reynolds"); Angelo Divino ("Love From A to Z," Creator of all of the "Our Name Is Barbra" original artwork); Bonnie Gilgallon ("The Look of Love: The Music of Dusty Springfield"); Michael J. Libow (Real Estate Rock Star and Philanthropist); Alex Mohajer (Candidate for California State Senate, 37th Senate District); Sophie Pollono (2023 Young Arts Winner, 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist); and Glenn Rosemblum ("Glenn Rosenblum Is The Musical Man," "Broadway Showstoppers Lecture Series").

Pianists will include: Michael Collum, David Scott Cohen, David J. Kaminski and Steve Rawlins. Other Instrumentalists will include: Paul Morin on Bass, Tome Bowe on Drums, Julie "Sax" Sussman and Tom Cunningham, Trumpet.




From the creators of the critically-acclaimed The Showroom comes Valley of Light, a legend at the end of the world. The earth has crumbled, and civilization has been reclaimed by flowers and creeping vines. Mars and Fable set out on a future folk journey into the great unknowable world to find their missing mother and save her from the beast.
Lightning Rod Theater will premier its latest production, We Got Your Six, at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, story by Shawn Dickens, Rob Rain, Matt Stevens, Anonymous and Paul Hoan Zeidler, written and directed by Paul Hoan Zeidler. We Got Your Six, is the sixth Hollywood Fringe production that Lightning Rod Theater has presented, opening Sunday, June 4th at 5pm at Asylum.
Being 80: Too Old To Change? Written and performed by probably the oldest person doing a solo show at this year's Fringe (and almost surely the oldest one with major partial deafness), this is a semi-comedic look at what life's like for Art Shulman and what it can be, since he turned 80 and retired.
Up next for the Rogue Machine, NNPN's rolling premiere of francisca da Silveira's can i touch it? opening May 6, 2023 at the Matrix. Gregg T. Daniels directs the cast of Safiya Fredericks, Suzen Baraka, Iesha Daniels and Scott Victor Nelson. francisca massaged some non-rehearsal time availability to answer a few of my queries on her touch and her process.

