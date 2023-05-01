THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF OUR NAME IS BARBRA Will Celebrate Streisand and Benefit Project Angel Food
The performance is on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Cabarabia Productions, Clifford Bell, Producer and Director will present a fundraiser benefiting Project Angel Food entitled, The 25th Anniversary of Our Name Is Barbra, A Musical Celebration of Barbra Streisand's Birthday on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 West Sunset Boulevard (at McCadden Avenue), Hollywood, CA 90028. Tickets may be purchased by calling Catalina Jazz Club at 323-466-2210, or online at www.catalinajazzclub.com or www.ticketweb.com
The cabaret show of Broadway tunes and popular songs will star performers: David Burnham (Broadway: "Wicked," "The Light In The Piazza"); Jason Graae (Broadway and National Tours: "Falsettos," "Ragtime," "Wicked"); Carolyn Hennesy (Daytime Emmy Award-winner, "General Hospital"); Rena Strober (Broadway: "Les Misérables," "Fiddler On The Roof");
Natalie Wachen (Broadway: "Merrily We Roll Along"); CHARLO CROSSLEY ("Studio One Forever," "Hairspray," "Sister Act," "Formerly Of The Harlettes"); BETH LAPIDES & Mitchell Kaplan ("Uncabaret"); with a Special Appearance by STEVE PIETERS (Reverend Dr. Steve Pieters is perhaps best known as the gay pastor with AIDS whom Tammy Faye Bakker interviewed in 1985. Her conversation with Dr. Pieters was recreated for the 2021 film, THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, starring Academy Award-winner, Jessica Chastain, as well as in the new Elton John/Jake Shears musical, TAMMY FAYE. He is also prominently featured in the documentary, COMMITMENT TO LIFE, about the history of HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles.)
Featured Performers will include: Julie Garnyé ("Come From Away," "CATS"); Dana Meller ("Les Misérables," "The Full Monty"); Mark Arthur Miller ("Soul Searching"); Katrina Aguilar (A young woman with Autism; "Part Of Your World: How The Music of Disney Films Brought Me Out Of My Isolation"); Lois Bourgon ("You Are My Lucky Star: My Years Working With Debbie Reynolds"); Angelo Divino ("Love From A to Z," Creator of all of the "Our Name Is Barbra" original artwork); Bonnie Gilgallon ("The Look of Love: The Music of Dusty Springfield"); Michael J. Libow (Real Estate Rock Star and Philanthropist); Alex Mohajer (Candidate for California State Senate, 37th Senate District); Sophie Pollono (2023 Young Arts Winner, 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist); and Glenn Rosemblum ("Glenn Rosenblum Is The Musical Man," "Broadway Showstoppers Lecture Series").
Pianists will include: Michael Collum, David Scott Cohen, David J. Kaminski and Steve Rawlins. Other Instrumentalists will include: Paul Morin on Bass, Tome Bowe on Drums, Julie "Sax" Sussman and Tom Cunningham, Trumpet.