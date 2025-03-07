THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Will Return to Los Angeles With Natalie Morales, Rob Corddry, and More

A portion of the proceeds will be directed to relief efforts for families affected by the LA wildfires.
Since 2002, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together creative communities in Los Angeles to make work over the course of a single day. On March 10, 2025, the 24 Hour Plays is back at The Hudson Theaters, as distinguished artists from the LA entertainment community will come together for one night only to create six brand new short plays written, rehearsed and performed in just 24 hours.
A portion of the proceeds will be directed to relief efforts for families affected by the LA wildfires.
Artists scheduled to participate include actors Bridget Regan (“Jane the Virgin”), Emily Pendergast (“Veep”), Henri Esteve (“Grown-ish”), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”), Jade Tailor (“The Magicians”), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Jolene Purdy (“The White Lotus”), Lennon Parham (“Best Friends Forever”), Lio Tipton (Love Hurts), Lyndsy Fonseca (“How I Met Your Mother”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation”), Michael Shayan (“Book of Queer”), Natalie Morales (“Dead to Me”), Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), Rob Corddry (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”), Ryan McCurdy (my lingerie play), Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”), Sonia Mena (“Tell Me Lies”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force”), Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Virginia Kull (“Big Little Lies”) and more; writers include A. Zell Williams (“Interview With the Vampire”), Jonathan Caren (“We Were the Lucky Ones”), Ken Greller (“Dickinson”), Madhuri Shekar (“We Were the Lucky Ones”), Moshe Kasher (“Another Period”) and more; directors include Courtney Ulrich (Nonna’s Nude), Jacquelyn Landgraf (It Makes A Sound), Kate Sullivan (The End of the Party), Logan Ellis (Deep Purple Wiggle), Luke Harlan (“The Gilded Age”) and Sabrina Jaglom (Jane).
