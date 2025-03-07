THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Will Return to Los Angeles With Natalie Morales, Rob Corddry, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since 2002, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together creative communities in Los Angeles to make work over the course of a single day. On March 10, 2025, the 24 Hour Plays is back at The Hudson Theaters, as distinguished artists from the LA entertainment community will come together for one night only to create six brand new short plays written, rehearsed and performed in just 24 hours.

A portion of the proceeds will be directed to relief efforts for families affected by the LA wildfires.

