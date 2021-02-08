Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sutter Street Theatre Presents FOLSOM'S OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW

Performances will take place on  Saturdays, February 13, 20 & 27 at 4:00pm.

Feb. 8, 2021  
For information call (916) 353-1001

Take a step back in time as we perform original Radio Show scripts from "The Bickersons", "Fibber Magee and Molly", "Our Miss Brooks", "Richard Diamond Detective" and many more. All are presented live by Sutter Street Theatre actors including a foley (sound effects) artist. Live musical interludes are included.

No charge for the shows. Donations are appreciated. Sutter Street Theatre is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation.

The Sutter Street Theatre Boutique will also be open from 1:00pm to 6:00pm on those same Saturdays featuring "The Wild & Wacky World of Mike" Art Show plus Vintage and Costume Jewelry and theatre memorabilia for sale.

Masks and social distancing are required.


