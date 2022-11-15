Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Student Rush Tickets Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hollywood Pantages

Students may purchase up to TWO (2) tickets at just $29 each. Rush tickets are available beginning two (2) hours prior to curtain.

Nov. 15, 2022 Â 
Student Rush Tickets Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hollywood Pantages

Broadway in Hollywood has announced a $29 student rush for all remaining performances of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Performances are now through Sunday, November 27th. Performance times are Tue - Fri at 8pm, 2pm & 8pm on Saturday, and 1pm & 6:30pm on Sunday. Thanksgiving week show schedule: Tue Nov 22nd at 8pm, Wed Nov 23rd at 2pm & 8pm, Fri Nov 25th at 2pm & 8pm, Sat Nov 26th at 2pm & 8pm, and Sun Nov 27th at 1pm.

Students may purchase up to TWO (2) tickets at just $29 each. Rush tickets are available beginning two (2) hours prior to curtain. Present your student ID at the box office. Offer is subject to change and subject to availability.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.



The Burbank Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, is presenting its Holiday Concert: A Ceremony of Carols. Join them for a festive evening of holiday music, featuring Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, choral masterworks, popular seasonal selections, and an audience sing-along.
The ETHOS FILM AWARDSÂ launched in Santa Monica in November. Official selections are being presented on an online platform which began on Nov. 1 and run through Nov. 15 on Filmocracy.
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company has announced the Company's new Artistic Director, Holly Leveque. She brings with her both enthusiasm and experience. Leveque trained at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School (including two years with the Actors' Gang) and attended Loyola Marymount University, where she earned a BA in Theatre Arts and an MFA in Feature Screenwriting.
On Saturday, November 12th at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza,Â Vulture Festival,Â for the ninth year in a row with a day full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and uniqueÂ surprises that only Vulture can provide. Check out photos here.

November 14, 2022

The Burbank Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Mikhail Shtangrud, is presenting its Holiday Concert: A Ceremony of Carols. Join them for a festive evening of holiday music, featuring Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, choral masterworks, popular seasonal selections, and an audience sing-along.
November 14, 2022

The ETHOS FILM AWARDSÂ launched in Santa Monica in November. Official selections are being presented on an online platform which began on Nov. 1 and run through Nov. 15 on Filmocracy.
November 14, 2022

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company has announced the Company's new Artistic Director, Holly Leveque. She brings with her both enthusiasm and experience. Leveque trained at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School (including two years with the Actors' Gang) and attended Loyola Marymount University, where she earned a BA in Theatre Arts and an MFA in Feature Screenwriting.
November 13, 2022

On Saturday, November 12th at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza,Â Vulture Festival,Â for the ninth year in a row with a day full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and uniqueÂ surprises that only Vulture can provide. Check out photos here.
Actors' Equity Association Stands with the Academic Workers of the University of CaliforniaActors' Equity Association Stands with the Academic Workers of the University of California
November 13, 2022

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced its support for the 48,000 academic workers of the University of California currently fighting for an equitable UC.