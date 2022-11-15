Student Rush Tickets Announced For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hollywood Pantages

Broadway in Hollywood has announced a $29 student rush for all remaining performances of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Performances are now through Sunday, November 27th. Performance times are Tue - Fri at 8pm, 2pm & 8pm on Saturday, and 1pm & 6:30pm on Sunday. Thanksgiving week show schedule: Tue Nov 22nd at 8pm, Wed Nov 23rd at 2pm & 8pm, Fri Nov 25th at 2pm & 8pm, Sat Nov 26th at 2pm & 8pm, and Sun Nov 27th at 1pm.

Students may purchase up to TWO (2) tickets at just $29 each. Rush tickets are available beginning two (2) hours prior to curtain. Present your student ID at the box office. Offer is subject to change and subject to availability.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.