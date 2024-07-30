Student Blog: Building Your Support System

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As I was thinking about this upcoming year, I began to wonder what is one piece of advice I would give to every college student? I landed on the importance of building your support system. College is no easy endeavor. You are navigating so many new experiences while constantly having to prove yourself in essays, projects, or scenes for class. Burnout is very real and that slump can be hard to get out of. This is why finding your cheerleaders can be essential for your success. I know some may argue and say you cannot force people to believe in you, so you cannot actually "build" your support system, but I know everyone has at least one person who has faith in their success.

Begin by finding one or two people you can turn to when you really need motivation. I know I cannot always find motivation for myself, so having someone there to remind me I am still growing but that I still have so much potential can be such a relief. A lack of motivation can push you to fall behind on work or just taking care of yourself, so finding a way to stop it before it becomes too drastic is essential.

I believe one key thing when starting college is to start looking for professors who have faith in you. Maybe they have complimented your approach to a character or have applauded you on your writing style. Those little wins can make a huge difference if you start to recognize them. After recognizing them, begin to reach out to your professors. Most of mine have office hours and I know having that one-on-one time has allowed me to be more transparent with them regarding academic struggles. They know the industry you are pursuing so they usually know how to guide you.

On a similar note, find a role model in the field you are pursuing. They also know the hardships of pursuing your craft and they know what has helped them get to where they are. The ability to find someone who can relate and assure you that you are not alone in your struggles can offer great relief.

There are always people who will be there to support you and cheer you on, even if it is just a few people. Start to recognize them and hold them closely. You are not selfish for needing help with motivation and confidence every now and then!

