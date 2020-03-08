Stroke of Luck Cabaret Comes to Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

A life, a creative voice, a performance - interrupted by a stroke. Stroke of Luck comes to Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center "Downstage Cabaret" on May 1st & 2nd at 8pm.

The stark drama of Farley's stroke, and subsequent recovery, is woven into the fabric of a funny, fresh and musical cabaret. The unexpected journey she takes the audience on is a unique story, yet, full of universal truths. The realities and consequences of a stroke are realistically brought to life as Farley cracks her life open and inspects it with bravery, music, and humor.

Farley Cadena is a vivacious and beloved musical theatre actress, well known for her wickedly funny roles in The Producers, 42nd Street, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Urinetown, and many more, leaving her mark on regional Los Angeles stages. She shocked and stunned the theater community, in late 2017, when she experienced a sudden stroke. Ms. Cadena felt deeply lost, hopeless, frightened and helpless during her illness, bringing focus to simply returning to her 'old self', but her brain was just broken. Nonetheless, she dug deep into her recovery and gave herself the big crazy task of telling the tale of what transformed her life... out loud... with music... to an audience! Now, after performing her show in Los Angeles and Off Broadway, Simi Valley theatergoers take a front row seat and get an inside view of her powerful, funny, and mixed up journey back to health, back to life and back to her voice.

Written & Performed by Farley Cadena

Directed by Kirsten Chandler

Music Direction by Bob Remstein

Produced by Dion Mial Enterprises

Sound & Lighting by Seth Kamenow

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's DownStage Cabaret, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Tickets are $25 and available at http://www.simi-arts.org or by calling (805) 583-7900.





