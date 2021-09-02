Steve Tyrell Will Appear In Concert At Catalina Jazz Club Next Week

A true renaissance man, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Steve Tyrell is set to return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for four shows - Thursday, September 9, at 8:30pm; Friday, September 10, at 8:30pm; Saturday, September 11, at 8:30pm; and Sunday, September 12, at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now.



In over five decades in the music business, Steve Tyrell has achieved success as a singer, producer, musical supervisor, and most recently, radio host. For his work, he has earned a Grammy, a Daytime Emmy, and an ACE Award. As an artist, all 12 of his American Standards albums have achieved Top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts with his 2019 release, "A Song for You," reaching #1! His upcoming release, "Shades of Ray," is a tribute to the late great Ray Charles, and will be out September 24. Tyrell's work in the studio as a record producer has included collaborations with such diverse and legendary artists as Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, and most recently with Kristin Chenoweth.



Admission ranges from $45-$60 (with VIP seating available) and tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com or catalinajazzclub.com. Thursday through Saturday, doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. On Sunday, doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service and showtime is 7:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.