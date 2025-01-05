Stacy Keach Will Be Interviewed By Maxwell Caulfield at Theatre 40 in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maxwell Caulfield will interviews Stacy Keach in An Evening of Intimate Conversation with Stacy Keach, presented by Theatre 40 on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. Admission is $50. Reservations can be made by calling (310) 364-3606 or visiting the link below.

Stacy Keach has had a distinguished career for over six decades, appealing in different ways to different generations for his varied roles on stage, screen, and television throughout his long career. Many know him for his long run on television as private eye Mike Hammer. He won a Golden Globe for his television portrayal of Ernest Hemingway. He has been known by another generation as the comic foil for Cheech and Chong in their movies. Beyond his many roles on TV and in film, he is a man of the theatre, being dubbed by the New York Times as "the finest American classical actor since John Barrymore." An inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame, he is considered one of the foremost American dramatic interpreters of Shakespeare, with roles in King Lear, Julius Caesar, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, Henry V, Love's Labours Lost, Macbeth, Coriolanus, The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night, and Henry IV Parts One and Two. In addition to many roles in contemporary classics, he is a musical theatre performer (Camelot, The King and I, Annie Get Your Gun, Barnum, Oh What a Lovely War).

Mr. Keach will be interviewed by Maxwell Caulfield. Mr. Caulfield appeared on Broadway in An Inspector Calls and Chicago, and married Juliet Mills after appearing with her in a production of The Elephant Man. Caulfield first came to the nationwide attention of American audiences as the star of the film Grease 2 and on television as Miles on Dynasty and The Colbys. He starred on British TV in Casualty and Emmerdale. He recently appeared on American TV in American Horror Story: Double Feature and in Pam and Tommy. Last year, he appeared with Ms. Mills on the Theatre 40 stage in Love Letters.

Proceeds from this special evening with Mr. Keach and Mr. Caulfield will go to support the ongoing artistic activities of Theatre 40, the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills, now in its fifty-ninth year.

Theatre Forty is located at 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

