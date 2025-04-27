Spectrum Laboratory Hosts Third NEURODIVERGENT COMEDY NIGHT at Laugh Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spectrum Laboratory - the LA-based, 501c3 non-profit performing and visual arts training ground of Love on the Spectrum standout Dani Bowman, Atypical series star Domonique Brown and many more creative neurodivergent trainees - wraps World Autism Month with an April 28 improv comedy show at the Sunset strip Laugh Factory club. In addition, Spec Labs co-founders Garth Herberg and Jason Weissbrod celebrate 10 years in business via a strategic partnership announcement. Spec Labs officially joins forces with powerhouse management firm Sandstone Artists for representation of 10 (ten) talented individuals on the autism spectrum. Bowman, Brown, and 8 (eight) other Spec Labs alums are now listed on the firm's roster of accomplished industry professionals.

On Monday, April 28 at 6 p.m., Autism in Entertainment official educational partner Spec Labs hosts a fundraiser in honor of autism acceptance. Entitled Neurodiversity Night of Laughs, the spectacle unfolds on the Hollywood Laugh Factory mainstage. The production features funny sketches from The Spec-Ond City Players!, an inclusive neurodivergent comedy team. Interspersed among scenes are the stand-up stylings of emcee Brian Kiley (Conan, the 2025 Oscars telecast), Laurie Kilmartin (Conan, the 2025 Oscars telecast), and Nic Novicki (2025 Nate Bargatze tour opening act and Easterseals Disability Film Challenge founder).

Admission ticket proceeds benefit Spectrum Laboratory (www.speclabs.org), a California non-profit organization that empowers and educates neurodivergent artists in film production, on-camera acting, voiceover, and music.

The Monday night Spec Labs affair is third in a series of neurodivergent comedy nights that are/were the 2024 invention of Rob Kutner, Mike Rotman, Maja Watkins, Autism in Entertainment, and the venerable Laugh Factory. The genesis of same resides in a 5-minute documentary short entitled Let it OutL Neurodivergent Comedy at the Laugh Factory, which next unspools at the Austin Micro Film Festival in mid-May.

Simultaneously, Sandstone Artists hereby heralds its dedicated neurodivergent talent department with ten exceptional Spec Labs-schooled entertainers: the aforementioned Dani Bowman and Domonique Brown; Atticus Baldwin (God's Gang); Tyler Berman ((God's Gang); J. Atticus Jackson (House of Masks); Jake Tashjian (Schlitzie: One of Us); Faith Butterfield (Schlitzie: One of Us); Chelsea Darnell (Genius Revisited); Caroline Corry (The Most Terrifying Man in the World); and Henry Dodds (Inheriting Wonderland).

Sandstone co-founding trio Jamie Bradley, Tammy Hunt, and Kevin Nicklaus share their collective enthusiasm for the new venture. "We have been aware of Spec Labs' tremendous work to support and engage neurodivergent artists for years and are honored to shepherd this community in pursuit of content creator goals. Spec Labs encourages artists to own their narratives. At Sandstone, we're honored to stand beside them and amplify those voices through personalized, compassionate representation."

Herberg and Weissbrod respond, "We are grateful for Sandstone's confidence in this particular stable of unparalleled triple threats! They more than deserve all of the meaty roles that we foresee in their future! Moreover, they are eager to put their skills to test and book paid work. We wholeheartedly endorse them every step of the way on the road to meaningful employment."

About Spectrum Laboratory

The Spectrum Laboratory educational formula is a creation of Jason Weissbrod and Garth Herberg. Concocted in 2015, LA-based Spectrum Laboratory celebrates neurodiversity and inclusion in the arts. A.k.a. Spec Labs, this pioneering collective and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization empowers and mentors student artists in acting, film, music, and voiceover. Participants pursue their passions while learning to be successful within the larger entertainment industry. Notable alums include Dani Bowman and Abbey Romeo of Netflix's Emmy-winning hit series LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM and Domonique Brown of Netflix's coming-of-age seriocomic serial ATYPICAL.

About Autism in Entertainment

Autism in Entertainment (AIE) is the result of a strategic collaboration between the non-profit Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG), disability-focused staffing and consulting firm Zavikon, and generous grant funding from the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS). AIE seeks to connect entertainment top brass with work-ready job candidates who are on the spectrum. Established in May 2022, the Autism In Entertainment Workgroup includes educators, professionals, and family members who believe that individuals on the autism spectrum can contribute in entertainment-related fields, including film, television, social media, and game design. The goal of AIE is to drive employment efforts in entertainment-related careers.

About Sandstone Artists

Sandstone Artists is a boutique talent management and production company dedicated to elevating original voices in film, television, and digital media. With a deep commitment to inclusivity, advocacy, and artist first representation, Sandstone has embraced guiding underrepresented through the evolving entertainment landscape.

Founded by industry veterans with a passion for meaningful storytelling, Sandstone Artists bridges the gap between emerging talent and career defining opportunities. Whether through strategic career management, content development, or collaborative ventures like our partnership with Spec Labs, we're driven by one goal: empowering artists to build sustainable, impactful careers.

