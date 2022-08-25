Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: Celebrate John Williams with Maestro of the Movies!

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

COMING TO THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL:

You know a John Williams score the moment you hear it-and if you're a fan of blockbusters, you've heard quite a few. Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones: He scored them all and so many more. On three nights at the Bowl, the LA Phil will perform some of his biggest movie hits, including selections performed with film clips. Join us as we celebrate the master of cinematic scores!

Get More Information




From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: IT'S ONLY LIFE- The Studio Theatre Tierra del SolSpecial Offer: IT'S ONLY LIFE- The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: NOW OPEN-It's Only Life- The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol- The Villages FL
Special Offer: Elect to Be Entertained!Special Offer: Elect to Be Entertained!
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Elect to be entertained!
Special Offer: Come See THE SOUND OF MUSICSpecial Offer: Come See THE SOUND OF MUSIC
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Come see THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Special Offer: Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston CrowderSpecial Offer: Tennessee Playwrights Studio Present DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder
August 22, 2022

Special Offer: Opens Friday! Tennessee Playwrights Studio present: DON'T LOOK BLACK - A MORAL STORY by Preston Crowder
Special Offer: Come See ALL MY SONSSpecial Offer: Come See ALL MY SONS
August 18, 2022

Special Offer: Come see ALL MY SONS