Special Guests Announced For Jackbenny: AND ON THE 366th DAY

Twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson, aka the critically acclaimed jackbenny, have announced their special guests for And on the 366th Day at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex Intimate Theatre on Saturday, February 29, at 8pm. The show will feature the fiery powerhouse singer Bella Hicks, vintage songstress Nina Herzog, Baritone Bombshell Jonnie Reinhart, guitarist John Schroeder, and musical theatre icon Valerie Perri.



And on the 366th Day, a once-in-every-four-years affair, spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi-instrumentalists "bounding towards what's next in the world of sound." Their music speaks in a progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots that complements their distinctly savvy lyrics tackling queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy and more. The brothers split vocal duties while Jack tickles fancies from the piano and Benny plucks heartstrings from the bass, and percussionist Spencer Inch rounds out their mighty trio. In this at once satirical and optimistic musical bonanza, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, curious millennial mind.



After years of studying, performing, and writing a range of music separately, Jack and Benny united to birth the award-winning project jackbenny, who shared their debut show in 2016 with musician-comedian Reggie Watts. They've since played their "sensational, clever, and astute" originals in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and in Sheridan, Wyoming, where they presented their 'musicalette' Miranda, Please! at the Wyoming Theater Festival - and even in Falam, Myanmar. The Lipsons have supported such luminaries as Idina Menzel, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, and Barry Manilow, and they serve as house band for Jonnie Reinhart's A Queer Cabaret where they've collaborated with artists including Darren Criss and Michael Arden. Upcoming projects include two collaborations with the LA Philharmonic and Brainstorm, a three-character song cycle of their material.



Tickets are $25. All seats are general admission and may be purchased online at www.luckmanarts.org, by phone at (323) 343-6600, or in person at the Luckman box office. The Luckman Fine Arts Complex Intimate Theatre at Cal State LA is located at 5151 University Drive, Los Angeles, 90032.





