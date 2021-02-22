Six Flags Magic Mountain Plans to Reopen With Rides This Spring

Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that it plans to reopen with rides this spring. According to ABC30, all 26 Six Flags amusement parks and water parks are set to reopen this spring, but no set dates are currently announced.

The theme park still needs approval from the state before going ahead with the reopening plans.

Under California's tier system, smaller amusement parks, with a capacity under 15,000, are allowed to reopen when a region reaches the Orange, or moderate tier. As of now, Los Angeles county is in the Purple tier, the most restrictive.

Six Flags plans to limit the number of people in its parks and guests will have to make reservations, wear masks, and pass temperature checks.

The company is also taking steps to enforce social distancing on rides, in lines and seating areas and other areas around its parks.

