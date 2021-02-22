Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Six Flags Magic Mountain Plans to Reopen With Rides This Spring

All 26 Six Flags amusement parks and water parks are set to reopen this spring, but no set dates are currently announced.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Six Flags Magic Mountain Plans to Reopen With Rides This Spring

Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that it plans to reopen with rides this spring. According to ABC30, all 26 Six Flags amusement parks and water parks are set to reopen this spring, but no set dates are currently announced.

The theme park still needs approval from the state before going ahead with the reopening plans.

Under California's tier system, smaller amusement parks, with a capacity under 15,000, are allowed to reopen when a region reaches the Orange, or moderate tier. As of now, Los Angeles county is in the Purple tier, the most restrictive.

Six Flags plans to limit the number of people in its parks and guests will have to make reservations, wear masks, and pass temperature checks.

The company is also taking steps to enforce social distancing on rides, in lines and seating areas and other areas around its parks.

Read more on ABC30.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Group Rep Premieres Virtual New Play Fest UNHIDDEN FIGURES Photo

Group Rep Premieres Virtual New Play Fest UNHIDDEN FIGURES

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR NO. 46 at Home Computer Screens Photo

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR NO. 46 at Home Computer Screens

Locals Protest Rush Limbaugh Tribute on Historically Queer-Friendly Tower Theatre Photo

Locals Protest Rush Limbaugh Tribute on Historically Queer-Friendly Tower Theatre

HowlRound and LA Writers Center Present A Live Online Reading Of Marquis Ewings VILLAINS Photo

HowlRound and LA Writers Center Present A Live Online Reading Of Marquis Ewing's VILLAINS


More Hot Stories For You