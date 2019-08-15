Singer-Songwriter Lisa Loeb Presents Special LA Show At The Hayworth Theatre

2018 Grammy Award-winning recording artist Lisa Loeb will cap off her string of summer tour dates throughout the U.S. with a special must-see show at Los Angeles' Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theatre, Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

During 'An Evening With Lisa Loeb,' one of LA's most historic venues and one of the music industry's most singularly talented singer-songwriters will converge for a not-to-be-missed live concert, in which Loeb will perform new songs, never before played live, as well as a wealth of fan favorites, top-charting radio hits ('Stay (I Missed You); 'I Do') and even some requests (tweet requests to @LisaLoeb).

The dynamic and prolific musician, who recently released a theme song for James Patterson's latest book, will next head overseas to kick off her upcoming tour of Japan throughout the month of September.

As TheNew York Timeschief popular music critic Jon Pareles notes, "Loeb's bright pop choruses and folk-rock guitars conceal a songwriter who can be as smart as she is sweet."

Lisa says her live shows offer unexpected and varied delights: "I love playing songs from my entire catalogue and telling stories. Every show is different than the last: the audience, the venue, the pre-show snacks - you never know what's going to happen."

With multiple children's albums and two kids of her own, Loeb effortlessly oscillates between crafting sophisticated pop gems for her adult fans and beautifully crafted songs for kids of all ages. She recently took home a 2018 Grammy Award for her children's album, Feel What U Feel, in fact.

Tickets for 'An Evening With Lisa Loeb' are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the show; VIP tickets are $40 for premium assigned seating, in advance, $45 on the day of the show. Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theatre is located at 2511 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.dynastytypewriter.com/calendar/lisaloebaug29. For more information and full details, visit Lisa Loeb's official web site at www.LisaLoeb.com.





