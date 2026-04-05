Video: Watch Matthew Morrison Dance with His Daughter in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Watch Matthew Morrison dance with his daughter while performing in Just in Time on Broadway, during the moment in the show where one audience member is picked each night for a short interaction.

Morrison is starring as Bobby Darin in the musical, currently running at Circle in the Square, having taken over for Jonathan Groff just a few days ago. He will only be playing the part in 23 performances total, with Jeremy Jordan taking over on April 21.

At one of Morrison's first shows, he selected Chris Olsen for the dance, which you can watch here. Other big names to have been selected during Groff's run include Bernadette Peters, Al Roker, Kristin Chenoweth, and Cynthia Erivo, among others.

Just in Time also stars Isa Briones (The Pitt) as Connie Francis, and Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee. The show also features Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Debbie Gravitte, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin and Christine Cornish.