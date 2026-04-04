Long Beach Shakespeare Company to Present Radio Production of CHARLOTTE'S WEB

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The Long Beach Shakespeare Company invites audiences to experience a timeless story of friendship, sacrifice, and the extraordinary power of words with its upcoming radio-style production of Charlotte's Web.

This imaginative staging reintroduces E. B. White's beloved novel in a format that celebrates the magic of storytelling through voice, sound, and the audience's own imagination.

Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Holly Leveque, and directed by Jo McLachlan, this production embraces the charm and intimacy of classic radio theatre while honoring the heart of E. B. White's enduring tale.

In this inventive adaptation, a small ensemble of performers brings an entire world to life-shifting seamlessly between characters, environments, and emotional landscapes. With nothing more than their voices, live sound effects, and theatrical precision, the company invites audiences to rediscover the story of Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider in a way that feels both nostalgic and newly alive.

With its themes of friendship, loyalty, and the quiet heroism found in everyday acts of kindness, Charlotte's Web continues to speak across generations. This production offers audiences of all ages an opportunity to gather, listen, and be transported-proving that even in its simplest form, theatre remains a powerful communal experience.

Performances are on April 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19.