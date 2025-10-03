Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present Emi Ferguson And Joshua Rubin In DOUBLE YOLK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Madre Playhouse will present Double Yolk, a concert featuring celebrated flutist Emi Ferguson and acclaimed clarinetist Joshua Rubin, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM. The program explores the unexpected through a mix of Baroque and contemporary works, highlighting the duo’s individual artistry and collaborative synergy.

Highlights of the evening include the West Coast premieres of Dai Fujikura’s Twin Tweets, a clarinet duo inspired by two birds gliding together in the sky, and Michael Hersch’s unwrung, apart, always, a solo flute work built around text fragments by German poet Anja Utler. Also featured are an excerpt from John Cage’s Litany for the Whale, arranged for flute and clarinet, and Lei Liang’s Lake, a piece reflecting the silent surface of water as performers inscribe their own sonic signatures.

Baroque selections will provide contrast, including Georg Philipp Telemann’s Canonic Sonata No. 1, H.I.F. Biber’s Passacaglia (1676) newly arranged for flute and clarinet, and Chi si può fare by Venetian composer Barbara Strozi, one of the first female composers to publish secular works under her own name.

Tickets are $12–$35 and available at sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling 626.355.4318. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP