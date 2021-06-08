Sarah Douglas, Deborah Kennedy & Hannah Monson to Star in TARA TREMENDOUS SEASON 3

Tara Tremendous creator Stewart St John today revealed that Superman star Sarah Douglas, Deborah Kennedy from Australia's number one drama A Place To Call Home, and Hannah Monson from Netflix' Glitch have joined the upcoming Tara Tremendous Season 3 from Wonkybot Studios. St John, who is also the writer and director of the incredibly popular girl-driven superhero adventure series, produces the show alongside his Wonkybot co-founders Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta. "We are thrilled and extremely lucky to have these amazing ladies join the Tara Tremendous universe," said St John. "We are huge fans of their respective bodies of work, which makes having them part of the show even that more delicious!"

Tara Tremendous tells the ongoing adventures of Tara Callahan, who, after accidentally acquiring all the super powers in the universe, begins secretly training at the mysterious Power University in order to one day embrace her destiny as the world's most powerful superhero. In the new season, set to premiere Friday June 25th, she has just turned fifteen. Sarah Douglas, who shot to super stardom as 'Ursa' in the original Superman films and was most recently seen in Netflix' A Christmas Prince trilogy, will play Tara's nemesis Essa Rielle, an alien Empress who desires to use Tara's incredible power to exact revenge against her tyrannical brother. Australian actress Deborah Kennedy will play Mrs. Biddelspach, the newly elected head of education at the High Council of The Extraordinaires who journeys to Power University to investigate a disturbing campus incident; she'll also play twin sister Ms. Fernsby, the no-nonsense Head of Combat And Training at Power U. Hannah Monson's character is being kept under wraps for now, but will have a direct impact on the life of Tara Callahan (aka Tara Tremendous).

Added St John: "We've always featured an international cast of talent on Tara Tremendous, and this season is no exception. Season three was recorded in Australia, the UK, Brazil and the US, and then assembled here at Wonkybot Studios where we handle all post production, including scoring, mixing and mastering." The three actresses have all been involved in previous and upcoming Wonkybot shows: Deborah Kennedy just wrapped a 10-episode guest arc on the second season of St John's teen horror series Origins Unknown; Hannah Monson is set to star as the alien S'Vandra in Wonkybot's upcoming sci-fi adventure series Historynauts currently in production, while Sarah Douglas has guested on both Tara Tremendous and Wonkybot's super villain comedy series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows.

The first Tara Tremendous trailer will drop next week ahead of the June 25th season three premiere. More cast announcements will be coming in the next few days.