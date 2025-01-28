Sandra Bernhard's SHAPES & FORMS 2025 Tour Dates Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sandra Bernhard has announced Shapes & Forms, her one-of-a-kind new live show for 2025. Fresh with new stories, one-liners, witty asides and an always surprising and eclectic blend of perfectly curated songs, Shapes and Forms comes packed with fun and raw emotion in only the way this American comedy queen and icon can do it:

From Northeast to the Midwest, Sandra will return to places she’s played before and perform in a few new ones too. Highlights include several places in-and-around NYC to Glenside (PA) before hitting Minneapolis (MN), Milwaukee (WI) and a long-awaited return to Chicago (IL).

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 am ET and general admission tickets will be on sale starting Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am ET – All ticket links listed below.

On the new show, Sandra says, “When you find yourself back in the swing of things, you’ll arrive at my doorstep just in time to celebrate. “Shapes & Forms” is going to turn your world upside down with stories of recent dinners out east to exotic adventures around the globe, interwoven with the songs you’ve come to expect from Sandy – Lana, Stevie, Cat, Lionel, Burt and a million surprises. Kick off your Manolo’s, shimmy out of your Dior and drop by. Don’t worry, you’ll find a cozy spot somewhere.”

Sandra Bernhard has been a performer, actress, singer and author for five decades in the industry. Later this year, she’ll be seen on the big screen in the feature film Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet. Even sooner, you can find her in RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV), Survival of the Thickest (Netflix), and Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney +).

In years prior, Sandra could be seen on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and the Emmy Award winning series, POSE. Past television credits include Broad City, Difficult People, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn 99, You’re the Worst, Will & Grace, The Sopranos, and Roseanne. Bernhard’s most notable film credit in Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy opposite Robert De Niro, won her Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics.

Bernhard gained attention in the late ‘70s with her trailblazing brand of stand-up comedy and continues today with live stage performances throughout the U.S. and overseas. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard brings a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary.

She is currently in her ninth year hosting her weekly radio show “Sandyland” on SiriusXM, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

Shapes & Forms 2025 Tour Dates

April

24 Peeskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley Theater - ticket link

25 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre - ticket link

27 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre - ticket link

29 thru May 3 New York, NY Café Carlyle - ticket link

June

12 Minnesota, MN Parkway Theatre – ticket link

13 Milwaukee, WI Vivarium – ticket link

14 Chicago, IL Park West – ticket link

