Sacred Fools Theatre Company Extends Run of HOW WE GOT ON

The Sacred Fools Theater Company has announced the extension of its current production, the Southern California premiere of "How We Got On," written by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jaime Robledo. Playing in the Broadwater's Black Box theater, the company's first full-run, in-person show since the pandemic closed down live theatre in March of 2020 will have four additional performances. The new performances are to be held on Friday and Saturday, March 3rd and 4th, and the following Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12, all at 8:00 pm.

Terry Morgan (ArtsBeatLA) states that "the Sacred Fools Theater Company production of How We Got On is a smart and enjoyable blast of nostalgia and a welcome return to live theater.

Jaime Robledo's tight direction keeps everything percolating nicely, balancing the needs of drama, rap and dance with poise in a small space with the audience on three sides, which is no easy feat."

"("How We Got On") also works very effectively as a primer of rap's mechanics ...descriptions of the essential building blocks of the art form and how to put them into practice are fascinating and clear, from the uses of alliteration and metaphor to the specific strategies inherent to winning a rap battle."

Tracey Paleo (Gia on the Move) wrote, "I'm just gonna say it upfront...Idris Goodwin's "How We Got On" directed by Sacred Fools Theater Company's Jamie Robledo, is...amazing! And let me tell you why. High Energy. OMG! The actors are kinetically empowered. Not with just the

enthusiasm of youth but with a real connection to the material. It means something."

"Everyone on stage registers a natural affinity with Goodwin's words, thoughts, emotions and actions. There is so much at stake for these kids. It is deeply profound. ...intelligent, hilarious and extremely fun... an exciting example of iconic living music culture that continues to evolve today. Idris Goodwin's script is so insightful. It is breathtaking in its recall of the time period... a dynamic presentation."

How We Got On by Idris Goodwin is now Running through March 12, 2022 and plays on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm at The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., LA CA 90038. Proof of full vaccination plus booster (if eligible) is required for entry. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times in the theater. Tickets range from $15- $35. Reservations can be made by contacting sfreservations@sacredfools.org, or tickets can be purchased online at www.sacredfools.org.

