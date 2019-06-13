STRONG ARM Gets World Premiere At The Wayward Artist

The Wayward Artist is proud to present the world premiere of "Strong Arm", written by resident artist, Wyn Moreno. An adaptation of Anton Chekhov's, "The Seagull," "Strong Arm" explores fame, parental love, sacrifice, and unfulfilled dreams.

Following the lives of Elaine, a famous tennis player, her athletic superstar of a son, and her professional baseball-playing boyfriend, "Strong Arm" examines the life-changing consequences brought about by the complex web of professional sports and a mother's love and sacrifice for her son.

Grand Central Arts Center 125 N. Broadway #E Santa Ana, CA 92701 July 12th - July 28th Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm Students $15, Adults $25 For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/ Box Office: 657-205-6273





