STOP-MOTION To Screen At La Femme International Film Festival

The feature-length filmed stage play with stop-motion animation will be shown October 18, 2025 at Regal Cinemas at LA Live.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
STOP-MOTION To Screen At La Femme International Film Festival Image
Parity Productions will present STOP-MOTION, a feature-length filmed stage play interwoven with stop-motion animation, at the 21st LA Femme International Film Festival. The screening will take place Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. at Regal Cinemas at LA Live (1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015). 

Written by Liz Kerin and directed by Ludovica Villar-Hauser, STOP-MOTION stars Emily Batsford (Nightwing Escalation), Paula Ewin, Meghann Garmany, Emily Keefe (Internedium), Finn Kilgore (The Adventures of Lord Dinby Whitherspoon – Duke of Space), and Jak Watson (The Thing with Jed), with animation by Nisha Ramnath.

STOP-MOTION tells the story of Xan, who has spent her 20s caring for her mother and must now navigate the aftermath of a tragic accident and long-neglected family relationships. Through the whimsical stop-motion film she creates privately, Xan confronts grief, duty, and the limits of escapism in a meditation on how families evolve in the face of tragedy—sometimes one frame at a time.

Bridget Stokes, Emmy-winning director and Parity Productions board member, said, “STOP-MOTION is an important storytelling format that I hope to see more of: a high production-value film that gives you a front row seat to theater that you would not have otherwise had access to. The animation, narration and performances are all thoughtfully interwoven into a beautifully unique experience.”

The film is produced by Parity Productions, a nonprofit New York Theatre Company founded in 2016 by Villar-Hauser to champion women, trans, gender-expansive, and intersex artists. Villar-Hauser, whose directing credits span Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London’s West End, serves as Parity’s Artistic Director.

Playwright Liz Kerin, recipient of the 2018 Parity Commission for STOP-MOTION, is an award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and author whose work spans stage, film, and publishing. Animator Nisha Ramnath brings a DIY style to the film, creating puppets and sets from everyday objects in her stop-motion and laser animation practice.




