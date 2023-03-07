Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPEED BUMP The Play Moves Indoors At LA Dance Project

Don't let another opportunity go by to see this 2-man original, immersive, and poignantly funny show!

Mar. 07, 2023  

SPEED BUMP heads indoors April 21 or 22 for a limited engagement at the renowned LA Dance Project.

The show began as an outlet for two comedy veterans during Covid and continued for a year as a pop-up play in backyards up & down the coast. Now this crowd-pleasing comedy has been lured indoors! (It's too wet & cold to be outside, anyway.

Join us April 21 or 22 for this limited engagement at the renowned LA Dance Project. Don't let another opportunity go by to see this 2-man original, immersive, and poignantly funny show!

By and starring:

Jay Martel - Emmy, Peabody, WGA, and American Comedy Award winner for his work writing and producing for television, stage, and film. Regular contributor to The New Yorker.

John Lehr - veteran comedic performer, writer and producer working in television, film, and theater. The original Geico caveman.

These two give a voice [of hilarity] to emotions, personal, and social issues that we don't always expect to hear men share "out loud."

SPEED BUMP is a topical comedy about two lifelong friends whose relationship starts to unravel because of an impending installation of a speed bump on their street. It's an adult coming-of-age story about the literal and figurative barriers that currently divide our neighborhoods, our cities, and our country. Is the safety of the community more important than the freedom of the individual? Who's more self-involved: People who have kids, or people who don't? And: Is an adult who collects vintage toys really sad or really cool?

SPEED BUMP is an illuminating look at both sides of all these contentious questions, and no matter where you stand, the conclusion will surprise you.

Written by Jay Martel, SPEED BUMP is performed by Martel and John Lehr, two Los Angeles entertainment industry lifers who've been friends and neighbors for 15 years in the shadow of the Hollywood sign. Together, they have been performing their 2-man, 1-hour'ish pop-up play in people's backyards over the past year.

They began performing the play during the pandemic when the closure of theaters necessitated an open-air experience and their neighbors, desperate for entertainment beyond their flat screens, opened up their backyards. They continued their "backyard tour" up and down the coast due to popular demand and in hopes of developing future iterations such as this one.

SPEED BUMP The Play

LA Dance Project | 2245 E. Washington Blvd. | Los Angeles, CA 90021

April 21-22, 2023

8PM

80 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $25.00

Tix ci.ovationtix.com/35353/production/1153022

For more info visit: www.speedbumptheplay.com




