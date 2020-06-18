SNOWPIERCER Fan Q & A, CONVERSATIONS IN PRIDE And More On PALEY FRONT ROW Next Week

Tune in to Paley Front Row, a new way to enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from the comfort of home. The series which is part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi, will screen for free on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

TNT's Snowpiercer: Special Fan Q & A Edition

Monday, June 22

Available starting at noon EST

Based on the highly revered 2013 film from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho and incredibly popular graphic novel series illustrated by Jean-Marc Rochette, TNT's recently debuted adaptation was one of the year's most eagerly anticipated new series and has launched with critical and ratings success. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train, where class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (Melanie Cavill), Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Andre Layton), and two-time Emmy nominee Alison Wright (Ruth Wardle) will discuss the show and answer questions submitted through social media throughout the discussion.

Conversations in Pride: Greg Berlanti, Storyteller

Monday, June 22

Available starting at noon EST

In a storied career that has encompassed critically lauded dramas including Brothers & Sisters, Political Animals, Dirty Sexy Money, You, Doom Patrol, and All American, a wildly successful universe of superhero series including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and much more, Greg Berlanti has made LGBTQ+ inclusion a hallmark of his work, crafting fully realized characters and story arcs that have changed the television landscape. In this special Pride Month conversation, the acclaimed and prolific writer, creator, and producer sits down for a candid talk illuminating LGBTQ+ representation in his award-winning series.

ABC's Summer Fun & Game Show Hosts @ Home

Tuesday, June 23

Available starting at noon EST

For several seasons ABC has hit ratings gold with their popular reimagining's of iconic game shows including Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, THE $100,000 PYRAMID and Match Game, which had previously charmed television viewers for decades. These dynamic series feature a winning combination of high-energy, and often funny, competition elements along with a cavalcade of acclaimed and popular hosts. The network's "Summer Fun & Games" line up has now grown to include new hits including extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley, the upcoming comedic physical game show Don't, and updates of cherished favorites such as CARD SHARKS and Press Your Luck. As their new seasons premiere, Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, the host of THE $100,000 PYRAMID himself, will host a conversation with some of the show hosts including Alec Baldwin(Match Game), Anthony Anderson (To Tell the Truth), Steve Harvey(Celebrity Family Feud), Rob Riggle (Holey Moley), and Joe Tessitore (Holey Moley).

Girls Trip & First Wives Club: A Conversation with Creative Powerhouse Tracy Oliver

Friday, June 26, 2020

Available starting at noon EST

Multihyphenate writer/producer/actor Tracy Oliver is currently executive producing and showrunning two series she created: The First Wives Club on Bet Plus, as well as an upcoming Amazon half-hour series starring Meagan Good and Grace Byers.

Well known as a writer for the hit movie Girls Trip, Tracy became the first African-American female screenwriter to write a movie that grossed more than 100 million in the global box office. In addition, she wrote the screenplay adaptation of the Warner Brothers movie, The Sun Is Also A Star, starring Yara Shahidi, as well as Little starring Marsai Martin and Regina Hall. Through her production company, Tracy Yvonne Productions, Oliver has several projects in active development at various networks and studios, as well as a partnership with BET on Project Cre8, an initiative to mentor and develop fresh, new voices in the comedy space. Grace Byers and Megan Good will join Ms. Oliver in the conversation.

NBC's The Tonight Show: A Conversation with Jimmy Fallon

Friday, June 26, 2020

Available starting at noon EST

During this time of great uncertainty, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon quickly evolved into a new way of working, entertaining viewers with the same fun and energy they've come to expect every night-all while broadcasting from Jimmy's home. Within days of Studio 6B shutting its doors in March and stay-at-home orders going into effect, Jimmy and The Tonight Show quickly adapted to the situation, airing new shows with the hope of providing their audience with laughs and some semblance of normalcy to a very new normal. What ensued was The Tonight Show: At Home Edition-a heartwarming and completely authentic look into Fallon's world outside of hosting The Tonight Show from 30 Rock.

Jimmy Fallon will speak with Paula Pell, who was a writer at SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for twenty years where she brought to life some of the most famous sketches of all time, and will next be seen starring in Mapleworth Murders, a comedy series for Quibi that she created and co-wrote. Jimmy and Paula will discuss what it has been like for Jimmy to transform the venerable late night institution The Tonight Show into an at home format, working together on Saturday Night Live, writing for comedy, and more.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

