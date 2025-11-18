SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Unveils 2025 Finalists

Latin X Finals take place on November 21, with English Finals on November 22 and an awards gala on November 23.
Short+Sweet Hollywood has announced the finalists for the 2025 season following Sunday night’s semifinal performances. The festival will present Latin X Finals on Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m., English Finals on Saturday, November 22 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the Awards Show and Gala on Sunday, November 23 at 6 p.m. All events will take place at the Victory Theatre in Burbank, CA.
During the semifinal block, Festival Director Ashley Karp announced, “And the audience vote goes to…No Exit,” recognizing the production directed by past Short+Sweet Hollywood winner Patrick Censoplano. Returning artists in the 2025 finals include Jeff Locker, who has two written pieces and one directed work this season, and Wendy Gough Soroka, whose piece “Perseids” is directed by Kaylin Saur. The finals lineup features a combination of returning contributors and new artists.
Tickets will be available for $25, with a limited number sold at the door.
“10 Minutos En Tierra Ajena”
Written and Directed by Rafael Bohórquez Becerra
“El Dishwasher”
Written and performed by Rogelio Nieto
Directed by Joaquin Palafox
“Insuficiente”
Written and Directed by Nicolás Arturo Marín
“Borracha”
Written by Laura Vega
Directed by Karla Ojeda
“The Bench”
Written by Tim Lehnert
Directed by Rafael Bohórquez Becerra
“Love, in Three Parts”
Written by Jeff Locker
Directed by Jeffrey Reddick
“Us Two”
Written and Directed by Jeff Locker
“Eternals”
Written and Directed by Luciana Di Laura
“The Curse”
Written by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend
Directed by Thea Lux
“Paradise Break Up”
Written by Risa Lewak
Directed by Tanya Dickson
“Perseids”
Written by Wendy Gough Soroka
Directed by Kaylin Saur
“Luggage”
Written by Jacquelyn Reingold
Directed by Jennie Girardo
“AD 33”
Written by Stephen Wheat
Directed by Athena Rethis
“No Exit (Redux)”
Written by Ian August
Directed by Patrick Censoplano
Tickets: $25
Venue: Victory Theatre, Burbank, CA
Latin X Finals: Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
English Finals: Saturday, November 22 at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Awards Show & Gala: Sunday, November 23 at 6 p.m.
Videos