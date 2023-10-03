SCISSORHANDS Returns For Holiday Engagement To LA's Bourbon Room, November 24

Jordan Kai Burnett returns as titular “Scissorhands” alongside original  Actors' Equity cast members.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 3 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

SCISSORHANDS Returns For Holiday Engagement To LA's Bourbon Room, November 24

Executive Producers Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker (Mad World Inventions) today announced the return of the acclaimed, sold-out theatrical event, “SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute” – with an all-new, immersive staging – for a six-week holiday engagement (through December 30) at Hollywood's The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). Performances begin on Friday, November 24, with an official opening night on Friday, December 1. 

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody – playfully dubbed by Secret Los Angeles as the “show LA just won't quit” – SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton's iconic 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp, and features renditions of some of pop music's biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I'm Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), Shake It Out (Taylor Swift), and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute will reunite original Actors' Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as “Scissorhands” (“Emcee” in Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live, Las Vegas; Romy & Michele The Musical); Emma Hunton as “Peg” (Hulu's “Good Trouble”; National Tour of Wicked); Dionne Gipson as “The Inventor” (Tarantino Live); Natalie Masini as “Kim” (UMPO's A League of Their Own); Ryan O'Connor as “Helen” (“Big Little Lies”; School of Rock); and Carly Casey as “Joyce” (Prom, “Lucifer”). New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as “Esmeralda” (“Rose” in the original Off-Broadway cast of Titanique); Carson Higgins, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (American Idiot, original Broadway cast); and John Krause, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (Hadestown, original Broadway cast). 

CREATIVE TEAM: Written and Directed by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of the critically acclaimed family-drama series, “The Fosters” and its spin-off “Good Trouble”), the Creative Team features Production Design by James Connelly (“The Voice”; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Lighting Design by Darren Langer (Emmy Award Winner; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”; “Hairspray Live”; HBO's “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction”) and Costume Design by Benjamin Holtrop (Stylist to Broadway Stars Cyntia Erivo, Isaac Cole Powell, Skylar Austin and more). Gregory Nabours (“Mostly Musicals” live series, Los Angeles) returns to the creative team as Musical Director. Choreography and movement by SaraAnne Fahey (creative director and choreographer at Asher Entertainment, specializing in custom choreography and concepts for live events, brands + television). Alyssa Swann is the Actors' Equity Production Stage Manager. Jeff Wickline and Josh Robers serve as Co-Producers. Bredeweg and Kelley Parker are Executive Producers.

Bredeweg is known for creating the critically acclaimed family drama series, “The Fosters.” Executive Produced by Bredeweg, Peter Paige, and Jennifer Lopez, “The Fosters” ran for five seasons and launched the highly acclaimed spin-off “Good Trouble,” now in its fifth season on Hulu and Freeform.  Bredeweg is currently writing a new musical for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.  He also wrote, produced, and directed Headless, a re-imagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which was workshopped at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Google.  Bredeweg currently has a script deal with Skydance Studios and continues to be an active producer and investor in the Broadway and West End scenes, including the critically acclaimed revival of Side Show, Green Day's American Idiot, the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Broadway and West End productions of Moulin Rouge.

Parker is a television and live entertainment producer, creator, and showrunner. She is the Executive Producer of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening and closing ceremonies; the upcoming November 18 live broadcast will air for an estimated viewing audience of 80M worldwide. Parker spent five years on an overall deal with Universal Alternative Studios, where she produced and developed competition shows including “World of Dance,” “Clash of the Coverbands,” “That's My Jam,” “Little Big Shots” and more. Parker was also the lead producer of Pearl, a multicultural dance play inspired by the life of Pearl S. Buck, which received its world premiere (2015) at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

PRODUCTION HISTORY: SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute, was a sold-out hit for three years at LA's now-defunct Rockwell Table & Stage, performing holiday engagements in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Earlier this summer, Bredeweg and Parker reunited the original cast at The Bourbon Room for a series of standing-room-only, sold-out reunion concerts. 

Tickets are sold exclusively online by Click Here and are $55.00 for General Admission and $75.00 for VIP reserved seating (+ ticketing and service fees). Running time: 90 minutes (no intermission).

Performance schedule – Nov. 24 (7:30 PM); Nov. 25 (7 PM & 10 PM); Nov. 26 (2 PM); Nov. 30 (7:30 PM); Dec. 1 (7:30 PM); Dec. 3 (2 PM); Dec. 14 (7:30 PM); Dec. 17 (2 PM); Dec. 20 (7:30 PM); Dec. 23 (7 PM & 10 PM); Dec. 28 (7:30 PM); Dec. 29 (7:30 PM); and Dec. 30 (7 PM & 10 PM). Check the fever website for the latest schedule information. 

The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 (cross street is Ivar; near the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame). Doors open 90 minutes before curtain. Please note: Must be 21+ with valid ID – all tickets have a two-drink & food minimum.

 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Los Angeles Womens Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards Photo
Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival honors remarkable women in theatre through its Annual Theatre Awards. Join the GALA Champagne Awards Ceremony on March 2, 2024.

2
Television Academy Foundations 43rd College Television Awards Competition Now Accepting Su Photo
Television Academy Foundation's 43rd College Television Awards Competition Now Accepting Submissions

The Television Academy Foundation today announced it is now accepting submissions for the 43rd College Television Awards, a ceremony that recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, to be held in spring 2024.

3
Max Madly Debuts EP Welcome To My Head Where Everything Is Sad, October 13 Photo
Max Madly Debuts EP 'Welcome To My Head Where Everything Is Sad', October 13

Singer/songwriter Max Madly's debut EP 'welcome to my head where everything is sad' takes listeners on an ethereal journey with confessional lyricism and orchestral-tinged productions. With a three-octave vocal range, Madly creates a dark and enchanting body of work in the contemporary alternative music scene.

4
Interview: Christine Lakins Ever Revolving Around CINDYs THE DISCO BALL Photo
Interview: Christine Lakin's Ever Revolving Around CINDY's THE DISCO BALL

Last year’s Garry Marshall Theatre production of Cindy & The Disco Ball returns reincarnated as Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical opening October 7, 2023. Both Joseph Leo Bwarie and Christine Lakin reprise their co-directorial roles of this retro retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Christine managed to break away from rehearsal to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Your Feet!
La Mirada Theatre (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Green Umbrella Series: Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
South Coast Repertory's Julianne Argyros Stage (10/22-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt and Fairy Halloween Party!
Tarzana Community & Cultural Center (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Measure STILL for Measure
Boston Court Performing Arts Center-Mainstage (9/07-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love Among The Ruins
El Portal Theatre - Debbie Reynolds Mainstage (10/06-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You