SCISSORHANDS Returns For Holiday Engagement To LA's Bourbon Room, November 24

Executive Producers Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker (Mad World Inventions) today announced the return of the acclaimed, sold-out theatrical event, “SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute” – with an all-new, immersive staging – for a six-week holiday engagement (through December 30) at Hollywood's The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd.). Performances begin on Friday, November 24, with an official opening night on Friday, December 1.

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody – playfully dubbed by Secret Los Angeles as the “show LA just won't quit” – SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton's iconic 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp, and features renditions of some of pop music's biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I'm Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), Shake It Out (Taylor Swift), and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute will reunite original Actors' Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as “Scissorhands” (“Emcee” in Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live, Las Vegas; Romy & Michele The Musical); Emma Hunton as “Peg” (Hulu's “Good Trouble”; National Tour of Wicked); Dionne Gipson as “The Inventor” (Tarantino Live); Natalie Masini as “Kim” (UMPO's A League of Their Own); Ryan O'Connor as “Helen” (“Big Little Lies”; School of Rock); and Carly Casey as “Joyce” (Prom, “Lucifer”). New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as “Esmeralda” (“Rose” in the original Off-Broadway cast of Titanique); Carson Higgins, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (American Idiot, original Broadway cast); and John Krause, alternating as “Jim” at select performances (Hadestown, original Broadway cast).

CREATIVE TEAM: Written and Directed by Bradley Bredeweg (creator of the critically acclaimed family-drama series, “The Fosters” and its spin-off “Good Trouble”), the Creative Team features Production Design by James Connelly (“The Voice”; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Lighting Design by Darren Langer (Emmy Award Winner; “The Kelly Clarkson Show”; “Hairspray Live”; HBO's “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction”) and Costume Design by Benjamin Holtrop (Stylist to Broadway Stars Cyntia Erivo, Isaac Cole Powell, Skylar Austin and more). Gregory Nabours (“Mostly Musicals” live series, Los Angeles) returns to the creative team as Musical Director. Choreography and movement by SaraAnne Fahey (creative director and choreographer at Asher Entertainment, specializing in custom choreography and concepts for live events, brands + television). Alyssa Swann is the Actors' Equity Production Stage Manager. Jeff Wickline and Josh Robers serve as Co-Producers. Bredeweg and Kelley Parker are Executive Producers.

Bredeweg is known for creating the critically acclaimed family drama series, “The Fosters.” Executive Produced by Bredeweg, Peter Paige, and Jennifer Lopez, “The Fosters” ran for five seasons and launched the highly acclaimed spin-off “Good Trouble,” now in its fifth season on Hulu and Freeform. Bredeweg is currently writing a new musical for Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. He also wrote, produced, and directed Headless, a re-imagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which was workshopped at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Google. Bredeweg currently has a script deal with Skydance Studios and continues to be an active producer and investor in the Broadway and West End scenes, including the critically acclaimed revival of Side Show, Green Day's American Idiot, the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Broadway and West End productions of Moulin Rouge.

Parker is a television and live entertainment producer, creator, and showrunner. She is the Executive Producer of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening and closing ceremonies; the upcoming November 18 live broadcast will air for an estimated viewing audience of 80M worldwide. Parker spent five years on an overall deal with Universal Alternative Studios, where she produced and developed competition shows including “World of Dance,” “Clash of the Coverbands,” “That's My Jam,” “Little Big Shots” and more. Parker was also the lead producer of Pearl, a multicultural dance play inspired by the life of Pearl S. Buck, which received its world premiere (2015) at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

PRODUCTION HISTORY: SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute, was a sold-out hit for three years at LA's now-defunct Rockwell Table & Stage, performing holiday engagements in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Earlier this summer, Bredeweg and Parker reunited the original cast at The Bourbon Room for a series of standing-room-only, sold-out reunion concerts.

Tickets are sold exclusively online by Click Here and are $55.00 for General Admission and $75.00 for VIP reserved seating (+ ticketing and service fees). Running time: 90 minutes (no intermission).

Performance schedule – Nov. 24 (7:30 PM); Nov. 25 (7 PM & 10 PM); Nov. 26 (2 PM); Nov. 30 (7:30 PM); Dec. 1 (7:30 PM); Dec. 3 (2 PM); Dec. 14 (7:30 PM); Dec. 17 (2 PM); Dec. 20 (7:30 PM); Dec. 23 (7 PM & 10 PM); Dec. 28 (7:30 PM); Dec. 29 (7:30 PM); and Dec. 30 (7 PM & 10 PM). Check the fever website for the latest schedule information.

The Bourbon Room is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 (cross street is Ivar; near the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame). Doors open 90 minutes before curtain. Please note: Must be 21+ with valid ID – all tickets have a two-drink & food minimum.