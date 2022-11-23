SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE... Returns to the Zephyr Theatre Next Month

After performing earlier this month at United Solo Festival in New York City MaryLee Herman brings her highly acclaimed solo-show, Schmaltzy & Princie: Diary of a Not-So-Great Daddy's Girl, directed & developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson back to Los Angeles for performances on December 15th at Soaring Solo Stars Series at the Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046), and on February 23rd at 8pm at Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2023 (13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423). Running time is 75 minutes.

Dreams are for losers. MaryLee knows, she's been a dreamer her whole life and where's that gotten her?

MaryLee's dad, 'Schmaltzy' has been her best friend, always there for her. Her mother, not so much. Despite lifelong aspirations of a career as an actor and writer, MaryLee, 'Princie', has never been able to wholeheartedly commit to, or finish, well... anything. Even with her daddy's undying support. And the cacophony of voices in her head doesn't help. Or does it?

Now in her fifties, and with a Sundance screenwriting competition deadline looming that could be a life-changer, she clings to Anaïs Nin's words, "And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom."

With less than three days to "blossom" (for however much a post-menopausal woman can), MaryLee needs to overcome her fears, stop dreaming and start doing, and it all begins with this script. But they're called deadlines for a reason--some people in her life are going to have to go.