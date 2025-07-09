Ruskin Theatre Opens THE FANTASTICKS Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moonlight, magic, and timeless romance comes to Santa Monica as The Fantasticks takes center stage for a limited run. This multi-award-winning musical is the longest-running in the world.

Director Elina de Santos takes the story into the 21st century, keeping the same wit, sensitivity and beauty of the original story. Her staging brings fresh insight with an imaginative flair to a cherished classic. Love changes and deepens as lovers mature and the world goes round and round, while modern Los Angeles audiences are re-introduced to this beautiful musical.

Elina de Santos (Director) is a fixture of the Los Angeles theater scene and most recently directed the world premiere of Ian McRae's Painted Ponies at Ruskin Group Theatre. She is the founding Co-Artistic director of Rogue Machine Theatre, where she's directed five world premieres: multi-award winning Dirty Filthy Love Story by Rob Mersola, Razorback by celebrated resident playwright John Pollono, In the Valley of the Shadow, by Katherine Cortez (Artistic Director, Actor's Studio West), Nice Things by Vince Melocchi, and Jennie Webb's Yard Sales Signs. At the Skylight Theatre, world premieres of Hostage by Michelle Kohlos Brooks, Church & State by Jason Odell Williams and The Sexual Life of Savages by Ian McDonald; West Coast, LA, OC, and American premieres include Cry it Out by Molly Smith Metzler, Smart Love by Brian Letscher at PRT, Daytona by Oliver Cotton, Bhutan by Daisy Foote, Stop Kiss by Diana Son, Falling by Deana Jent, New Jerusalem by David Ives, Albee's A Delicate Balance and Mamet's Speed the Plow. For PRT, Odyssey, WCJT, Chance: Lynn Nottage's Sweat, Rebeck's Seminar, Miller's All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, Broken Glass, Odets' Rocket to the Moon, Awake & Sing!, and Williams' Orpheus Descending - LADCC Direction Award. Regional: Pasadena Playhouse, Vincent in Brixton by Nicolas Wright (LAP), ICT, Orphans by Lyle Kessler, Deaf West, Romeo & Juliet: Circus Verona, Berkshire Theatre Festival & Pittsburgh Public, Awake & Sing!. Elina was the first woman to receive the LADCC Career Achievement in Directing.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC