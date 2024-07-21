Rubicon Theatre's Summer Youth Education Program Will Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JR. Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubicon Theatre, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit professional theatre company, committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, is excited to have the talented students of the organization's Kids' Musical Theatre Camp present the highly anticipated production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JR. Opening Friday, July 26 and running through Sunday, July 28, this cherished classic will be reimagined by students ages 12 to 14, showcasing the dedication and enthusiasm of these young aspiring actors. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900.

About the Show

Step into the vibrant world of Anatevka, a close-knit village in early 20th-century Russia, brought to life by our dedicated young performers. Fiddler on the Roof JR. offers a fun and heartfelt take on the classic musical, capturing the joys and struggles of Tevye, a poor milkman with big dreams and an even bigger heart. Tevye grapples with balancing tradition and change as his daughters grow up and seek their own paths, challenging the established norms of their Jewish heritage.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing social and political landscape, Tevye's story is one of love, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. The production features iconic songs like "Tradition," which sets the stage for the community's customs, "Matchmaker," a playful yet poignant look at the hopes of young women, and "If I Were a Rich Man," where Tevye dreams of a better life. Each song, filled with emotion and humor, weaves into the fabric of the narrative, offering audiences a glimpse into the struggles and celebrations of life in Anatevka.

Perfect for all ages, Fiddler on the Roof JR. embraces themes of faith, family, and resilience, celebrating the enduring human spirit and the strength of community. Through the eyes of these young performers, the timeless tale of Tevye and his family becomes even more poignant and inspiring, highlighting the universal quest for a meaningful life despite adversity.

About the Program

The Kids' Musical Theatre Camp is a four-week in-depth musical theatre experience. This program introduces younger actors to the deeper disciplines involved in putting on a musical production. Following the more rigorous schedule established for Musical Theatre Workshop, the middle school Musical Theatre Camp rehearses six days a week for seven hours each day. Students learn and grow through the use of theatre games, dance training, vocal exercise and scene study, preparing them for the more advanced levels of theatre that will carry them through to our older programs, all while putting on a musical theatre production with live performances.

Under the direction of Rubicon Youth Program alumnus and Pacific Conservatory Theatre (formerly PCPA) graduate, SERYOZHA LA PORTE, with choreography and co-direction by Jesse Graham, and musical direction by AUSTIN HO, this production of Fiddler on the Roof, JR. promises to be a heartwarming and memorable experience.

Says Director LA PORTE, "I couldn't have done this without my wonderful friend, co-director, and choreographer, Jesse Graham, along with the rest of our production team. Jesse and I grew up through Rubicon's summer program, so giving back and sharing our knowledge with the next generation is incredibly rewarding. It's only our second summer back, but these kids never fail to amaze us with their talent and insight. They certainly learn from us, but we learn just as much from them too. In this show, our young actors breathe vibrant life into the village of Anatevka. They will evoke a range of emotions in you, such as joy, laughter, and sorrow. You may even forget you're watching a youth production."

The Cast

The cast, composed of 22 talented and passionate young performers, has poured their hearts into creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. Students involved in the production hail from Ventura, Ojai, Camarillo, and Oxnard, with a few from out-of-state.

JUSTICE ABELLERA (Mendel) is thrilled to join her second musical at Rubicon. Her recent credits include Elf Jr. at Music Freqs, where she played Emily and Jovie. She enjoys singing and acting out musicals at home, and has been waiting to make her Rubicon debut forever!

VIVIAN ACCOLA (Bielke) age 10, lives in Ventura and this is her 5th summer with Rubicon (she started performing with Rubicon at age 6). Credits include Molly and Sandy in Annie, Mustard Seed in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Little Bear in Shrek the Musical, Little Cosette in Les Miserables, Pepper in 101 Dalmatians, Flora/Fauna in Addams Family(Rubicon), and The Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz, Nala in The Lion King Jr., and Kate in Annie Jr. (OYES).

PARKER BALLINGER (Motel) loves performing both on screen and onstage. He has toured the country with Miranda Sings' Live comedy shows and is known for his dancing and gymnastics. He is the 2024 California State Champion in Level 5 boys' tumbling.

EAMON BELL (Tevye) a rising 8th grader at Oak Grove School in Ojai, where he performed in Shrek the Musical and Mary Poppins. This is his second year participating in Rubicon's Summer Youth Program. He was thrilled to be a part of Richard III and is enjoying performing in Fiddler on the Roof Jr.

IAIN BELL (Perchik) will be entering 6th grade at Oak Grove School. He started performing with Sacred Fools summer program and continues with OYES in Ojai. A talented drummer and athlete, this is IAIN's second year with Rubicon. He is thrilled to play alongside his older brother Eamon in Richard III and Fiddler JR. EMILIA BIASOTTI (Mordcha) attends Cabrillo Middle School after finishing fifth grade at Ventura charter school. She loves all things musical theatre and this will be her seventh show and second year with Rubicon's Summer Program after playing an ancestor in The Addams Family last summer. She is very excited for the show and to reconnect with her close friends that she made last summer! ELLAH DANIEL (Golde) will attend Westwood High School this fall and wishes to pursue live theatre as a career. With four years at Rubicon, her recent role was Morticia in The Addams Family. She speaks Hebrew and German, excelling in statewide German-speaking competitions. Other credits include Perfect, I Never Saw Another Butterfly (Best Actress at RRISD UIL for both roles) Shrek Jr. at Rubicon and The Wizard of Oz. ISABELLA DE LOS SANTOS (Tzeitel) a recent graduate of St. Anthony's, will attend Rancho Campana High School. She enjoys writing music and has performed as Fester in the 2023 Rubicon summer production of The Addams Family and starred as Moana in the 2022 Rubicon summer production of Moana Jr.

KALEI DURAND (Avram) entering 7th grade at CAPE Charter School this fall, she loves aerial classes and singing lessons. She has performed in The Addams Family at Rubicon and Little Mermaid Jr., Alladdin Jr, Oliver! and Frozen Jr. at CSPAR. LAUREN FREDERICKS (Shprintze) is an eighth grader at De Anza Middle School in Ventura and is in her second year at Rubicon. She absolutely loves Rubicon and feels their program has really helped her grow not only as an actress but as a person. Lauren was so excited Fiddler on the Roof Jr. is the summer musical. She watched the film with her grandma when she was little, and ever since it has held a special place in her heart. CALI HADLER (Yente/Grandmother Tzeitel) has lived in Germany and brings her life experiences to her acting. She discovered Theatre Three years ago and summer at Rubicon is her favorite part of the year! Credits: Sally Sells Sea Shells and 101 Dalmatians at Rubicon. In Fiddler on the Roof Jr. she plays a Grandma and the Matchmaker and finds it challenging to play older characters, but thinks it's so fun! COLE HOOVER (Rabbi) is an incoming seventh grader at De Anza Academy. He played Pongo in Rubicon's 101 Dalmatians last summer. He enjoys playing pickleball, swimming, rowing, and spending time with family and friends.

KARA JARRELLS (Constable) will attend Rancho Campana High School this fall. She enjoys theatre and dancing. This is her third year with Rubicon, having performed in Moana Jr. and The Addams Family. NOVA MAITEN (Chava) is going into eighth grade in Camarillo. They have participated in Rubicon's The Addams Family and Elf Jr. They are excited to play Chava at Rubicon this summer. JACK MUCHA (Fyedka) is entering 7th grade at DATA middle school. This is his first performance with Rubicon. He loves mountain biking, surfing, and Jiu Jitsu. HEALEY RAMOT (Hodel) is a freshman at Buena High School, and has been with Rubicon for six summers. She recently played Pugsley in The Addams Familyand enjoys singing in choirs and working as a Hebrew School counselor. KAYLEE REYNOLDS (Patrice) is an 8th grader at Ventura Charter School, and is making her Rubicon debut with Fiddler on the Roof, JR. She was previously in a school production of Oliver! where she played Nancy.

SKYLAR RICHARDS (Fiddler/Yussel) is a fourth grader at Ventura Missionary School. He has been waiting for his turn on the stage after watching his big sister Camille in many productions. Skylar studies piano, sings, loves to write, and read (reading well above his grade level). CANA RILEY (Patricia) is an 8th grader at Ventura Charter School. She discovered her love for theatre in a 6th grade production of Oliver Jr. She also performs aerial and dreams of working for NASA. ARIANA RODRIGUEZ (Anastasia) is an 8th grader at Fremont middle school. She has a background of various hula dances and has performed at the California State Fair. This is her first show with Rubicon. EVA SWEET (Fruma Sarah) is a 7th grader in Ventura. She has performed in PTYA productions of The Little Princess, Frozen, and Beauty and The Beast. She loves Broadway shows, music, and reading. DANE TROSSMAN (Lazar Wolf) recently graduated from Loma Vista Elementary School. He starred in Rubicon's 101 Dalmatians and his school's production of Willy Wonka, and will be performing in an upcoming production of The Jungle Book as his school.

The full creative and technical staff includes Director SERYOZHA LA PORTE, Choreographer and Co-Director Jesse Graham, Musical Director AUSTIN HO, Production Stage Manager ADAM BAHIR, Assistant Stage Manager AIDAN CROUCH, Scenic & Lighting Designer ANTHONY COLOMBO, Production & Company Manager JULIA DONLON, Sound Designer CHRIS RIOS, Prop Designer SARAH WILLEY, and Costume Designers TARA VANONI and LEXI QUOLAS.

About the Summer Education Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Programs aim to provide exceptional learning experiences for students ages 6-23 through classes and workshops in musical theatre and Shakespeare. Participants have the opportunity to work closely with Education Director Joseph Fuqua, and the dedicated team of instructors. From auditions to rehearsals, students receive comprehensive training in acting, singing and dance or movement, ensuring a well-rounded experience. With guidance and support, students gain invaluable skills, develop confidence, and learn to be a part of a team.

Summer Education Program Sponsors

Rubicon is grateful to the Jack Oakie AND Victoria Horne OAKIE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION for becoming Presenting Sponsors of the 2024 Summer season. The following Major Education Sponsors also make the program possible: DR. JEANNE P. ADAMS, Mary Ann COHEN, Barbara Meister, LORETTA AND MIKE MEREWETHER, and DAVID SIMPSON. Co-Sponsors for this summer are JEWELRY COUTURE, JUDITH R. NELSON, SMITH-HOBSON FOUNDATION. Community Education Sponsors are the JULIUS GIUS MEMORIAL ROTARY FUND in memory of STACI INGRAM and Official Production Photographer LORE PHOTOGRAPHY.

All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (ages 12 and under).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

ABOUT Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional theatre company has reached more than 540,000 attendees and more than 53,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” Drama Desk Awards for the Off-Broadway productions of The Best is Yet to Come and Daddy Long Legs and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Just prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and Odiseo Bichir, Alison Brie, SUSAN CLARK, Dana Delany, Conchata Ferrell, Bonnie Franklin, Harold Gould, Joel Grey, Larry Hagman, Bill Irwin, Stacy Keach, Jack Lemmon, Amanda McBroom, Ted Neeley, Lauren Patten, Paul Provenza, Linda Purl, Rondi Reed, John Ritter, Joe Spano, Bruce Weitz, Lillias White and others. Company members are George Ball, Joseph Fuqua, Joe Spano and Jenny Sullivan.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor.

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors Karyl Lynn Burns and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for producing invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama, and technical theatre camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of President DOUG HALTER and Honorary Chair Rosa Lee Measures. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary.

Rubicon Theatre Company is located in The Karyn Jackson Theatre at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go towww.rubicontheatre.org.

Comments

