MOSTLY MIDSUMMEER to be Presented at Chaotique Company in May

Come fall in love at Chaotique Company's next show, MOSTLY MIDSUMMER. In its successful run of ANRONICUS!, Chaotique fixed one of Shakespeare's worst plays - now they are back to ruin two of his best!

MOSTLY MIDSUMMER is a Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo and Juliet mashup, so to speak. Lovers, fighters, and fairies, live music, and a little theater! This adaptation with have you falling in love.

The show will be intimate and outdoors at In the Meantime LA, in Silverlake. Performances are May 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24.

Act one is a 40 minute version of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Light, silly, complicated, and full of all the antics and charm for which the play is known. Then, before we begin the clownish Mechanical's bumbly performance of their Pyramus and Thisbe (Midsummer's famous play-within-the-play), we break for intermission! Instead of Pyramus and Thisbe, our company, as the modern day Mechanicals, give a perfectly Chaotqiue 45-minute Romeo and Juilet.

Audiences are encouraged to have a couple cocktails and a nice dinner before arriving a little early for the live pre-show music. Let us lull you into a false sense of security and then slap you in the face with a good time. Even people who hate Shakespeare will probably like this.

"Our hope is people will show up kinda tipsy," Bochner said. CHAOTÍQUE COMPANY is an informal troupe of creators, actors, clowns, and kings lead by Rose Bochner, director and casting director The Telsey Office. Rose is the Co-Founder of Shakespeare in the Square, NYU's first and only student Shakespeare company that to this day performs free shows in Washington Square Park. CHAOTÍQUE's mission is to present Shakespeare that is a good time. Nothing stuffy or boring or inaccessible. Nothing convoluted of high concept. Nothing unattainable or alienating. Everything fun and spontaneous. Everything approachable and relaxed. Everything low pressure and high smiles.

MOSTLY MIDSUMMER is directed by Rose Bochner and is Technically Directed by Mat Severns. The cast features: Carlos Chavez, Jack DeSanz, Emma Factor, Duncan Gregory, Heather Knobel, Constantine Malahias, Christopher Merlino, Ned Record, Tirosh Schneider, McCallister Selva.

The design team for MOSTLY MIDSUMMER is Mat Severns and Rose Bochner. Musical Director Lauren Fisher. The band is Jon Hess, Rachel Hopkins, and Emily Hubbard.

