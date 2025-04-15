MUSICAL MONDAYS LA Marks Sweet 16 With A Broadway Bash

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Mondays Los Angeles will celebrate its sixteenth anniversary on Monday, April 21, 2025, with a citywide spotlight.

The City of West Hollywood will honor the event with a Proclamation for Service to the Community, recognizing its role in providing a consistent, inclusive, and creative space for performers and audiences to gather and share their love of musical theatre. The recognition is presented through the offices of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur and West Hollywood City Council Member Danny Hang.

Produced by Ishka Maher and held weekly at The Chapel at The Abbey, MuMo has grown into a cultural staple, drawing a mix of passionate local performers and surprise visits from Broadway royalty. Over the years, notable guests have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Laura Benanti, Valerie Pettiford, Lillias White, and Matt Lucas. Standout moments have included Miranda jumping onstage mid-performance during an “In The Heights” number and Lucas hilariously stepping in as Madame Thénardier from “Les Misérables.”

Doors for the Sweet 16 celebration open at 7:00 PM with comedic musical performances by the Fans of MuMo, synchronized to Broadway music videos. At 10:00 PM, the weekly Live Spot! will feature the return of the crowd-favorite Broadway Cage Match, an energetic face-off between local musical theatre groups. The Cage Match will be hosted by Bruce Merkle and Justin Jones, longtime MuMo regulars who have been involved with the event since 2010 and became official hosts in 2016. Their signature event first premiered at Rockwell Table & Stage in 2015 and has since become known for its high-energy, NYC-style showdowns.

Bruce originated the role of Olaf in “Frozen Live at the Hyperion” and has appeared on “How I Met Your Mother,” “RuPaul’s AJ & the Queen,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Victorious.” He is also a world-ranked yogi and served as Michael Fassbender’s yoga double in “The Killer.” Justin made his Broadway debut in “Home for the Holidays” and has appeared on Netflix’s “Sugar Rush,” “Tosh.0,” and the Lifetime movie-musical “Christmas Harmony,” which he co-wrote. He has also performed at Birdland, Rockwell, and Radio City Music Hall.

Joining the anniversary lineup are Patrick Gomez, Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly and a dedicated supporter of LA’s theatre scene, and Lauren Elder, a Broadway favorite known for roles in “Hair” and “Side Show,” and for her award-nominated performance in “Mary and Max.” Elder is also a world champion whistler. Attendees can also expect surprise performances from Musical Mondays fan favorites and special guests throughout the evening. At 11:00 PM, the celebration continues with Broadway Karaoke Open Mic, where anyone can sign up and take the stage.

Musical Mondays is more than just a weekly performance night—it’s a platform for giving back. Most recently, MuMo partnered with Walid Chaya and Studio For Performing Arts LA for the Wickedly Broadway Benefit Bash, which collected canned food and clothing donations for Pride Pantry and the LA LGBT Center. A past initiative, “Your Name Under the Stars,” raised $3,000 to install three commemorative brass plaques on theatre seats reading “Musical Mondays Los Angeles,” “The Fans of MuMo,” and “And One for Mahler!” These plaques are scheduled for renewal every ten years, continuing MuMo’s tradition of legacy and community engagement.

The April 21st event is free and open to the public for all guests 21 and older. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, stay late, and join in celebrating 16 years of musical magic in the heart of West Hollywood.

