JAZZ AND TAP SPECTACULAR Returns to Sierra Madre Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jazz and R&B bassist and composer Del Atkins and his sextet bring the rich history of jazz to life with tap dancer Chester Whitmore adding rhythmic depth and excitement to this compelling jazz exploration on Sunday, April 27, 2025, 7:30 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

The concert, featuring Atkins' deep musicality and fascinating storytelling, takes the audience on a journey through jazz's evolution with music that span the genre's roots and innovations. Atkins' band features Stephen Theard, drums/vocals; Ricky Zahariades guitar; Adam Ledbetter, piano; Scott Mayo, woodwind; and Tatiana Tate, trumpet.

Whitemore, who has been dancing since 1974, is a protégé of famed tap dancer Fayard Nicholas (of the Nicholas Brothers). His magnetic tap rhythm has been shaped by a career alongside Miles Davis, MC Hammer, Prince, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Whitemore's choreography is featured in music videos for Boys II Men, Sugar Ray, and Teena Marie.

Atkin's own musical journey includes decades of experience working with legends like Lou Rawls, Les McCann, Patrice Rushen and Dr. Dre. Among his extensive touring, recording, and composing credits, the LA native also served as music director for James Ingram for 10 years and co-produced two songs on Patti LaBelle's “The Gospel According To Patti LaBelle.”

Tickets ($12 - $35) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments