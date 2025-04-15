THE ENEMY OF OZ Opens In May At The Blue Door

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ArtsUP! LA's Theatre by the Blind will present the World Premiere of The Enemy of Oz by Christopher Ureña which reimagines the classic world of The Wizard of Oz, entangling a new generation of characters in an adventure fraught with political ambitions, magical conflicts, and revenge.

The production is directed by Greg Shane, Artistic Director of ArtsUP! LA, and features Theatre by the Blind actors Aden Calderon, Olena Calderon, Ronnie Chism, Melanie Hernandez, Julio Hoyos, Leela Kazerouni, Antonique Neely, Maliaka Mitchell, and Myrachele Thomas.

When DD (Myrachele Thomas), a fiery young politician, discovers she's the secret daughter of Oz's most beloved hero, she sets out on a mission to topple the corrupt government she holds responsible for her mother's murder. But as the daughter of Oz's most notorious villain, Caliope (Olena Calderon) uncovers her own dark legacy, which causes an age-old blood feud to be reawakened and leads to a campaign of vengeance and power between the two for control over Oz. And with Oz on the brink of chaos, old and new generations reunite as political schemes, supernatural forces, and long-buried secrets collide in a battle for the soul of the Emerald City.

Performances take place Friday, May 2 through Saturday, May 17 on Fri/Sat at 8pm and Sun at 3pm at the Blue Door Theater, 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232 (on the North side of Venice Blvd. between Cardiff and Watseka Ave.). Parking is available at street meters and in the local neighborhood, but please read parking restrictions signs to avoid ticketing and/or towing. Two Culver City municipal pay lots are located at 3846 Cardiff Ave. and 3844 Watseka Ave.

General admission tickets are $15, available online at https://www.artsupla.org or at the box office starting a half hour prior to the performance. The play runs for two hours including an intermission, and is appropriate for all ages, with children under the age of 12 requiring an accompanying adult. All patrons regardless of age must have their own ticket.

ArtsUP! LA artists are people of all mind, body, and life experiences. At the Blue Door theatre, we foster creative human expression beyond perceived challenges and promote artistic freedom in a supportive place of unlimited possibility.

Theatre by the Blind provides visually impaired youth, teen, and adult participants with a constructive and creative forum, both on stage and on screen, to confront their challenges while informing the public, raising awareness, and changing perceptions about the capabilities of the blind. It is the only all-blind theatre company in the USA.

