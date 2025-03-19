Video: Shanice & TJ Wilkins Perform 'The One' From 44 THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Shanice & TJ Wilkins recently visited Sherri to perform "The One" from 44 The Musical, now playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. The duo star as Michelle and Barack Obama in the musical, which is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama. Watch the performance!

The production officially opened on Thursday, February 27th and performances will run through March 23rd, 2025. Written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign organizer, the cast features: T.J. Wilkins as Barack Obama, Shanice as Michelle Obama, Chad Doreck as Joe Biden with Larry Cedar as Mitch McConnell, Marquell Edward Clayton as Brother Abe Lincoln, Summer Nicole Greer as Voice of the People, Jane Papageorge as Sarah Palin, Jenna Pastuszek as Hillary Clinton, Dino Shorté as Herman Cain, Jeff Sumner as Lindsay Graham, Michael Uribes as Ted Cruz, Celeste Butler, Ally Dixon and Scott Kruse are understudies.

The show features legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as 'The Andrew Jackson Five' with Anthony "Brew' Brewster as Musical Director and keyboards along with Conrad Bauer (guitar), Corey Cofield, (bass) Phillip "Fish' Fisher (drums), Greg Raymond (keyboards).

Miss James Aslop serves as Choreographer, Production Design by Julio Himede and Nicola Filler, Sound Design by Jonathan Burke, Digital Content Producer is Conrad Bauer, Content Producer is Jud Nester and Mike Emerson serves as Graphic Designer.

44 is a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. Obama’s election changed history. And as we clearly see also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of the Obama you won’t read in history books…. because history books are now banned in most states. But also, because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it…as a Musical!

Comments