Rubicon Theatre Company Tickets On Sale For Streaming Series Of HERSHEY FELDER PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE

Each production will be live streamed and subsequently available on demand for viewers for one week after the premiere.

Following the worldwide success of the live streaming productions of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Hershey Felder: Beethoven and George Gershwin Alone, Rubicon Theatre Company is honored to offer tickets for virtuoso playwright, performer and pianist Hershey Felder's 2020-2021 Season of Storytelling and Song. Five streamed productions, some newly created for the screen from locations in Florence, Italy, and Paris, France, are available for purchase at www.rubicontheatre.org, or by calling (805) 667-2900.

The 2020-2021 Season includes the critically acclaimed hit shows, Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story (premiering November 22, 2020) and Hershey Felder: Tchaikovsky (premiering December 20, 2020), both newly adapted and expanded versions of Felder's original works for the stage.

Felder also creates and performs in the World Premieres of Before Fiddler (premiering February 7, 2021), creating the role of the great Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem, whose works inspired the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof. This premiere production also features the dazzling Florence-based klezmer music ensemble, Klezmerata Fiorentina; Puccini (premiering March 14, 2021), about the scandalous life of the great Italian composer, Giacomo Puccini, and featuring music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot and more; and Anna & Sergei (premiering May 16, 2021), about the strange, true life meeting in New York between composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty, the Princess Anastasia. This production features Rachmaninoff's most beloved melodies and music.

Says Rubicon Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns, "We are so thankful to Mr. Felder for sharing his artistry and for creating a way to support regional theatres like ours during the pandemic. We are delighted to be able to share his musicianship, his marvelous acting, and his storytelling with our audiences digitally and are grateful to him for his generosity."

Tickets are $55 per household, with a percentage of the proceeds supporting the artistic and educational programs at Rubicon. Discounts of 10% are available for a Holiday Package and the World Premiere Package, with a larger discount of 15% for all five shows.

