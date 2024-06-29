Rubicon Theatre Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Summer Youth Education with 4 Youth Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre Company, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit theatrical organization committed to entertaining, engaging, and enriching the community through live performance, has announced the 25th anniversary of the company's Summer Education Season. This landmark 2024 season features four immersive programs for students between the ages of 5 and 25, offering young performers a unique opportunity to train with professional artists and showcase their talents in fully produced shows. The season runs from June 29 to August 11, 2024, with performances including FROZEN KIDS, RICHARD III, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JR., and LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900. Tickets are only $20 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under) for all shows except for Frozen Kids, which is $15 for adults and $12 for children (12 and under).

For the past 25 years, Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Program has earned a reputation for its dedication to nurturing the artistic growth of aspiring young actors and providing a platform for their creative expression. Says Summer Education Director Joseph Fuqua, “Now that a generation of students has gone through the program, it's so gratifying to hear from them about what they are doing now in the world of theatre and in other walks of life. We've started a page on our website with photos of students then and now and updates on what they are doing. It's remarkable to read about their achievements, and a great testament to the value of these programs.”

The Summer Education Program is helmed by Summer Education Director JOSEPH FUQUA. The Founder of Rubicon's Fearless Shakespeare program and a Yale School of Drama MFA graduate, Fuqua has appeared on Broadway, at major regional theatres in the nation, on television and in film.

He may be best known for his portrayal of General JEB Stuart in the films “Gettysburg” and “Gods and Generals.” As a seasoned theatre professional and Rubicon Theatre's first company member, Fuqua brings tremendous passion for arts education to his role, along with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. With his extensive background in teaching and directing, he leads a team of experienced instructors, providing participants with professional quality training in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft. Other esteemed returning instructors include MIRIAM ARICHEA, AUSTIN HO, SERYOZHA LAPORTE, WYNSUM JO KEARNS, LOUIS LOTORTO, NATALIE MARA, and JESSE GRAHAM. JULIA DONLON serves as Summer Production and Company Manager.

About the Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Program provides students with comprehensive training in acting, singing, and dance. Participants work closely with the dedicated team of instructors from auditions through rehearsals and performances. Students develop their skills and learn how to express themselves with confidence, while making new friends and creating cherished memories.

Show Descriptions and Schedules

The summer performances of theatre by kids for kids begin this weekend. The show schedule is as follows:



DISNEY'S FROZEN KIDS | STINKY FEET THEATRE PROJECT | Students ages 5 - 11

Experience the magic of Arendelle in Disney's Frozen Kids, where students ages 5 to 11 perform a heartwarming musical adventure perfect for the whole family. Join fearless Princess Anna as she embarks on a daring journey to find her estranged sister, Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. Along the way, Anna teams up with a rugged mountain man named Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and an enchanting snowman named Olaf. Filled with captivating songs, enchanting characters, and a story that celebrates the power of love and friendship, Frozen Kids is a delightful and engaging show that will melt the hearts of audiences of all ages.

Directed by: WYNSUM JO KEARNS

Based on the Disney film written by JENNIFER LEE

Directed by CHRIS BUCK and JENNIFER LEE

Music and Lyrics by KRISTEN ANDERSON-LOPEZ & ROBERT LOPEZ

3 performances: June 29, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; June 30, 11 a.m.

Tickets: General Admission $15 – Youth (12 and under) $12



RICHARD III |FEARLESS SHAKESPEARE INTENSIVE | Students ages 15 - 25

Dive into the dark and twisted tale of ambition and power in William Shakespeare's Richard III. Set in the turbulent aftermath of the Wars of the Roses, this gripping historical drama, performed by students 15-25, chronicles the ruthless rise and dramatic fall of Richard, Duke of Gloucester. Deformed in body but formidable in spirit, Richard stops at nothing in his quest for the English throne, leaving a trail of betrayal and bloodshed in his wake. As his machinations grow ever more ruthless, friends and foes alike become pawns in his relentless game of power. But as the weight of his deeds begins to unravel his grip on the crown, Richard faces his ultimate reckoning on the battlefield.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable theatrical experience showcasing the talent of the summer education program's older participants (ages 14 to 25), who bring the characters to life with energy and passion.

Directed by: JOSEPH FUQUA; Dramaturgy, Voice Coaching and Assistant Direction by LOUIS LOTORTO

Written by WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, adapted by STEPHANIE COLTRIN

4 Performances: July 12, 7 p.m.; July 13, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; July 14, 2 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $20 – Youth (12 and under) $15

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, JR. | KIDS' MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP | Students ages 12 - 14

Students ages 12 to 14 create the world of Anatevka with Fiddler on the Roof JR., a heartwarming adaptation of the classic musical that captures the joys and struggles of a Jewish village in early 20th-century Russia. Follow the life of Tevye, a poor milkman, as he tries to uphold his family's traditions amidst the changing social and political landscape. With beloved songs like "Tradition," "Matchmaker," and "If I Were a Rich Man," this junior version of the timeless tale highlights themes of faith, family, and resilience. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Fiddler on the Roof JR. is a celebration of community and the enduring human spirit.

Directed by SERYOZHA LAPORTE; Musical Direction by AUSTIN HO, Co-Directed and Choreographed by JESSE GRAHAM

Book by JOSEPH STEIN, Lyrics by SHELDON HARNICK, Music by JERRY BOCK

5 Performances: July 26, 7 p.m.; July 27, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; July 28, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $20 – Youth (12 and under) $15

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL | MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP | Students ages 15 - 25

Join the fabulously fun journey of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical, a high-energy, feel-good show bursting with laughter, music, and heart. When sorority queen Elle finds herself dumped by her boyfriend for someone more "serious," she decides to prove she's more than just a pretty face by enrolling at Harvard Law School. Against all odds and stereotypes, Elle tackles challenges with determination, wit, and style, discovering her true potential and defying expectations. Students ages 15 to 25 perform catchy songs, dynamic dance numbers, and a powerful message about self-discovery and empowerment, Legally Blonde the Musical is an uplifting celebration of staying true to oneself and the power of believing in your dreams.

Directed and Choreographed by NATALIE MARA; Musical Direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA

Book by Heather Hach, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe

7 Performances: August 8, 7 p.m.; August 9, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; August 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; August 11, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission $20 – Youth (12 and under) $15

All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are now on sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

ABOUT RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

Rubicon Theatre has been described as “the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation.” The not-for-profit professional regional theatre company has reached more than 540,000 attendees and more than 53,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for “Sustained Excellence,” Drama Desk Awards for the Off-Broadway productions of The Best is Yet to Come and Daddy Long Legs and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Just prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler – Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BICHIR, ALISON BRIE, SUSAN CLARK, DANA DELANY, CONCHATA FERRELL, BONNIE FRANKLIN, HAROLD GOULD, JOEL GREY, LARRY HAGMAN, BILL IRWIN, STACY KEACH, JACK LEMMON, AMANDA McBROOM, TED NEELEY, LAUREN PATTEN, PAUL PROVENZA, LINDA PURL, RONDI REED, JOHN RITTER, JOE SPANO, BRUCE WEITZ, LILLIAS WHITE and others. Company members are GEORGE BALL, JOSEPH FUQUA, JOE SPANO and JENNY SULLIVAN.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor.

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors KARYL LYNN BURNS and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for producing invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama, and technical theatre camps.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of President DOUG HALTER and Honorary Chair Rosa Lee Measures. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary.

Rubicon Theatre Company is located in The Karyn Jackson Theatre at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar, Lore Photography

