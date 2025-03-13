Row Boat Productions To Stage JULIUS CAESAR At Heritage Square Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From April 3rd through April 13th, Row Boat Productions invites audiences to experience the Roman Senate at the Heritage Square Museum at 8:00pm. Through the use of music, dance, and Shakespeare's words the all female (okay, there's one guy) company of Julius Caesar takes you on the journey of answering the ever present question, "Is democracy worth saving?" Or in this case, supporting, and maybe even donating to!

The story begins with everyone's favorite senators returning to Rome, following their win over Pompey in the latest civil war. During a time of celebration, we find the likes of Brutus, Cassius, and Caska, growing weary of their ally, Julius Caesar. As trust begins to fade, we see the Romans divide themselves into two camps: those who love Caesar vs. those who love Rome, more. When handshakes are replaced with stab wounds, we see the Senators thrust into the yet another war, this time in their own homes.

With the added layers of music and dance in this performance, we have the gift of exploring humanity to its core through this production. The drum of the heartbeat, the choreography of battle, and the lines and lies of politicians are brought to light. There is no better time to explore history than in a time where we all feel like we are living through historical events daily. The show's themes

of power, morality, and gender roles make this retelling of a familiar story exciting for all to experience with a new lens.

Founded by Madeleine Woolner (Director) and Emma Toureau (Producer), Row Boat Productions is incredibly excited to be debuting with this event and performance. This production is also being made possible with choreography support of Camille Imperial and aid from the Light Bringer Project, Parson's Nose Theatre, Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, The Pico, and Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts.

This project will incorporate interactive and immersive elements. All audiences should be prepared to get their hands dirty (this is only sort of a metaphor).

All shows for Julius Caesar will be held at Heritage Square Museum (3800 Homer St, Los Angeles, CA 90031) from April 3rd to April 13th at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at: https://our.show/caesar.

The event will open with a cocktail hour starting promptly at 7:00pm, with tickets ranging from $35 to $85; tickets are tiered with drink packages.

