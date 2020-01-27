Rosanne Cash to Perform in Malibu

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash performs at Pepperdine University at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

One of the country's preeminent musicians, Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and nominations for 16 more. She is also an author whose four books, including the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called "one of the best accounts of an American life you'll likely ever read."

Her essays have appeared in the New York Times, Rolling Stone, the Oxford-American, the Nation, and many more publications. In addition to continual worldwide touring, Cash has partnered in programming or served as artist in residence at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, San Francisco Jazz, the Minnesota Orchestra, and the Library of Congress.

She was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. She was chosen as a Perspective Series artist at Carnegie Hall for the 2015-16 season, and curated a series of American roots music, including her own performance. She continues her association with Carnegie Hall as a Creative Partner for the 2019-2020 season. She also served as 2015 Artist-in-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame that same year. Cash has been awarded the Spirit of Americana: Free Speech Award by the Americana Music Association-the same award her famous father, Johnny Cash received in 2002-and she received an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music. Cash is currently writing the lyrics for a musical, Norma Rae, with John Leventhal, composer, and John Weidman, book writer.

Cash's latest album, She Remembers Everything, was released on November 2, 2019. The album is a poetic, lush, and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world. She Remembers Everything follows her triple-Grammy winning 2014 album The River & the Thread and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her southern roots and family heritage. In the wake of the latest tsunami of survivor stories, Cash has embraced women's narratives in this powerful material. "There is a woman's real life, complex experiences, and layered understanding in these songs," Cash says. "I could not have written them 10 years ago-not even close. Time is shorter, I have more to say." She Remembers Everything was produced by collaborator John Leventhal and Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, Mavis Staples, Neko Case).

Tickets, starting at $40 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Cash is available at rosannecash.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You