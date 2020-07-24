Ron Perlman Joins Groundlings For Upcoming Online Event

The Groundlings Theatre and School has announced the continuation of their online programming with more events featuring current Groundlings joined by special guests in film and television.

On Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PT, Groundling Leonard Robinson (HBO's Insecure) is continuing his special online fundraising series with a new event, "Sketch Comedy for Television: Creating Your Own Show." Robinson will moderate a conversation with television writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, known for their work on Chocolate News, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Maya & Marty, and The Last OG, as well as South Side on Comedy Central and Sherman's Showcase on IFC.

The discussion will take place via Zoom and tickets are $25.00. Enrollment is open now at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10772. All proceeds from this event will support The Groundlings Diversity Fund.

On Thursday, August 20 at 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT, legendary actor Ron Perlman (Hellboy) will join Groundling Allison Dunbar (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) in a "Happy Hour Salon." During this special event, the inimitable Perlman will share how he got his start in sketch comedy over four decades ago, discuss his films, preparation process, auditions, jobs, what keeps him inspired in times of struggle, and will also answer questions from virtual attendees.

The discussion will take place via Zoom and tickets will be $25.00. Enrollment is open now at https://purchase.groundlings.com/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=10773.

For more information on these events and other online programs at The Groundlings Theatre and School, visit www.groundlings.com.

