RimoVision Group Launches The Theatre First-Timer Initiative

The Theatre First-Timer initiative introduced by RimoVision is an exciting and inclusive project that aligns perfectly with our mission of making Creative Theatre for All. By offering free tickets to new audiences, the theatre company aims to break down barriers and make live theatre accessible to those who may not have experienced it before or have been away from it for some time.

The process to obtain a free ticket through the initiative is simple and user-friendly. Interested individuals can visit the Contact page on RimoVision's website (Click Here) and fill out the contact form with their name and contact information. Once submitted, RimoVision will email a free ticket for their next show, allowing the first-timers to enjoy the magic of live storytelling on stage without any financial cost.

The initiative also encourages current theatre lovers and goers to share the experience with their friends and introduce them to the world of theatre. If someone wishes to bring a friend along, they can fill out the contact form on their friend's behalf, and RimoVision will provide a complimentary ticket for the friend as well.

To ensure a successful and enjoyable experience for the Theatre First-Timers, RimoVision invites them to share their reasons for wanting to watch the theatre (or you wanting to print them for the theatre). This allows the company to understand their interests and preferences better, ensuring that we can create shows that align with their expectations and curiosity.

By dedicating a significant number of tickets (80 tickets for each show) specifically for Theatre First-Timers, RimoVision demonstrates a genuine commitment to welcoming new audiences and cultivating a sense of community around the theatre.

The initiative started on 8/4/2023 without an end date.