Rheagan Wallace's STAGE MAMMA Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025

In her world premiere solo show, STAGE MAMMA: From Child Star to Leading Lady, Rheagan Wallace invites you into her extraordinary life with raw honesty, poignant reflection, and unexpected humor. The show is set for three performances at the Zephyr Theatre as part of Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025 beginning Sunday, June 8th at 2:15 PM, with shows Saturday June 14th at 3:45 PM and Friday June 27 2025 at 5:30 PM.

Presented by Soaring Solo Studios, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson the play chronicles Wallace's unique Hollywood coming-of-age, starting from a small town in Texas to navigating the high-stakes world of LA, all under the relentless guidance of her unforgettable mother—a true "Stage Mamma."

Ultimately, STAGE MAMMA reveals the resilience forged within a complex mother-daughter relationship. It's a testament to the transformative power of telling your own story—the key to finding her voice, healing, and finally becoming the lead in her own life's story. Experience this deeply resonant journey, told with abundant humor and heart.

From a small town in Texas to the glitz of Hollywood, this poignant coming-of-age story navigates stardom and the complex relationship between a daughter and her mother who is both her fiercest advocate and greatest obstacle. Rheagan's one-woman show explores themes of resilience and healing while infusing humor, heart, dynamic characters and a myriad of multimedia including actual home videos.

Experience the dizzying highs and crushing lows of child stardom through Rheagan's eyes. In a virtuosic solo performance, Rheagan embodies multiple characters – from her formidable mother to industry players and younger versions of herself – wrestling with pressures, ambition, and identity. Blending intimate storytelling with actual home video, she creates a dynamic multimedia theatre experience that brings the past vividly, sometimes painfully, and often hilariously, into the present live on stage.

Developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, Artwork by Mary Lou Sandler, 3Cubed Studios, Videography by Justin Sandler, 3Cubed Studios, QLab Design, by Nick Foran, Solo Coach: Heather Dowling.

