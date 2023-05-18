Results of Historic Union Vote by Star Garden Strippers Revealed by NLRB

The final vote tally announced this morning was unanimous, 17-0 in favor of union representation.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) at its Los Angeles office counted ballots cast in a union election for strippers employed at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, Calif. The club's performers had waged a 15-month organizing campaign in an effort to become the nation's only unionized strippers. The club's owners had waged objections to the union vote that caused a six-month delay in the NLRB vote count. The final vote tally announced this morning was unanimous, 17-0 in favor of union representation. Every stripper who cast a counted ballot voted to be represented by Actors' Equity Association.

Earlier this week, lawyers representing the owners of the strip club withdrew all election challenges in a settlement hearing with Actors' Equity Association attorneys. As part of the settlement, Star Garden's owners agreed to recognize the union and also agreed to meet with the union across the bargaining table within 30 days to negotiate a first contract. The club also announced its intention to reopen for business and bring back dancers who were dismissed last year.

"It's an incredible victory. Seventeen people who refused to accept an unsafe workplace have now created precedent for an entire industry," said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. "I'm not sure that the enormity of what these workers have accomplished has entirely sunk in yet. Their passion and commitment to unionizing this club has shown a global audience that everybody who wants a union deserves a union, and that safety and fairness are fundamental workers' rights. If the Star Garden strippers could do it, despite the massive and unique barriers to organizing within their industry, so can everybody. I'm so, so proud of them."

Actors' Equity Association is a national labor union representing more than 51,000 actors and stage managers in live entertainment. The century-old union is affiliated with the AFL-CIO labor federation and renowned for representing members working on Broadway and on tour; on stages at Walt Disney World; as well as in dozens of smaller houses and prominent regional theatres across Southern California and around the country. For more information about Actors' Equity Association please visit www.actorsequity.org.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Lagu Photo
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Artistic Director David Ellenstein, and Managing Director Bill Kerlin, have been named Laguna Playhouse’s new Artistic and Managing Directors respectively, effective immediately.

Ray Fisher to Reprise Role as Muhammad Ali in FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Center Theatre Group Photo
Ray Fisher to Reprise Role as Muhammad Ali in FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN at Center Theatre Group

Drama Desk nominee Ray Fisher will put his gloves on again to play the role of heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali in Will Power’s “Fetch Clay, Make Man,” after previously performing the role Off-Broadway.

New Economic Impact Study Finds California Performing Arts Sector Far From Full Recovery Photo
New Economic Impact Study Finds California Performing Arts Sector Far From Full Recovery

Actors’ Equity Association, the Theatre Producers of Southern California (TPSCA) and Arts for LA have released the findings from a new independent study showing that California has lost more than 150,000 live performing arts jobs since the pandemic,

SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Photo
SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

The world premiere of SoundTrip, an interactive audio experience redefining live theatre, is set for five shows only in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The schedule is Sunday 6/4 at 6:30pm; Wednesday 6/14 at 5pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7:30pm; Thursday 6/22 at 8pm; and Sunday 6/25 at 11am. Running time is 60 minutes.


More Hot Stories For You

SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood FringeSOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe
The Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Comprehensive CampaignThe Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Comprehensive Campaign
Center Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIER'S PLAYCenter Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIER'S PLAY
CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh BerkeleyCITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mystery Theater Horror Show
Frida Kahlo Theater (6/25-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Be an Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scintilla
The Road Theatre Company (4/14-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You